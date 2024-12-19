Aghanim Announces Instant Payouts for Mobile Game Developers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aghanim, a trailblazing mobile gaming fintech company, proudly announces a game-changing feature for mobile game developers: Instant Payouts. Founded by Harvard Business School alums with over 40 years of combined expertise in video games and fintech, Aghanim's platform ensures developers are now paid instantly, a stark contrast to the industry standard of 45-day payment cycles used by walled gardens.

Game developers, the driving force behind the $107 billion mobile gaming ecosystem, often lose a significant portion of their revenue to dominant app stores. The 45-day wait to receive their earnings further hinders their ability to reinvest in user acquisition, development, and marketing. Aghanim restores the balance, empowering developers to go direct-to-consumer (DTC) and increasing their revenue and net profits by up to 200% off-platform. This power shift allows developers to take control of their earnings and investments, fostering a sense of independence and control.

Designed to boost mobile game publishers' net revenue and net profits by up to 200% off-platform, Aghanim is the first fully self-managed end-to-end solution in the mobile games industry that offers web-based game hub creation and management, integrated e-commerce, live ops automation, community engagement, and a payments platform as a suite of interoperable tools. Its web-based game hubs offer significant value for players through competitive, social, and metagame features, along with targeted promotional offers that enhance player engagement. By enabling developers to adopt a DTC model, Aghanim unlocks new revenue streams and fosters more profound connections between developers and their audiences, giving developers the power to regain control of their earnings and fostering a sense of independence and control.

"We are thrilled to introduce Instant Payouts to mobile game developers using our platform," said Constantin Andry, co-founder of Aghanim. "Our goal is to transform the mobile gaming landscape by combining our expertise in gaming fintech with advanced payment solutions. This will offer unparalleled value to developers and publishers worldwide. From now on, this will be the new payout standard for the industry."

By offering Instant Payouts at no additional cost, Aghanim provides qualified game developers and publishers with unprecedented financial flexibility, enabling them to reinvest in critical areas such as user acquisition and community development. For instance, developers can use the additional revenue to run targeted marketing campaigns, improve game features, or organize community events. This move significantly increases mobile game studios' ability to quickly earn and deploy additional net revenue, offering a competitive edge in a fast-paced industry.

Instant Payouts currently is in a soft-launch and rolled out to a certain number of territories, while other limitations could apply. Aghanim customers are now able to submit applications for Instant Payouts in the Aghanim dashboard.

Instant Payouts currently is in a soft-launch and rolled out to a certain number of territories, while other limitations could apply. Aghanim customers are now able to submit applications for Instant Payouts in the Aghanim dashboard.

About Aghanim:

Aghanim, founded in June 2023, is a mobile gaming fintech company specializing in integrated commerce, LiveOps automation, community engagement, and payments. With a mission to revolutionize how mobile games are monetized and distributed, Aghanim's web-based game hubs empower developers to go direct-to-consumer and unlock new revenue streams.

