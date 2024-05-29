Aperture Finance Secures Series A Funding at a $250M Fully Diluted Valuation to Build Intent-based Architecture for DeFi

$APTR native platform token set for release on May 31, 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture Finance , a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform pioneering AI-powered intents, has raised a Series A funding round, bringing the total across all rounds to $12 million and valuing the project at $250 million. The round was led by top-tier venture capital firms including Skyland Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, and Krypital Group, with participation from notable investors like Alchemy, SNZ, Stratified Capital, Tide, Cipholio, ViaBTC, CatcherVC, and Double Peak. Previous rounds included participation from ParaFi Capital, Arrington Capital, Divergence, Blockchain Founders Fund, Laser Digital (Nomura Group), Skyland Ventures, Costanoa, Rarestone, Krypital Group, Big Brain Holdings, LD Capital, ViaBTC, Cipholio, Double Peak, Athena Ventures, Coinseeker, Artemis Capital, and AWS.

Aperture Finance is innovating the use of Intents, a novel approach designed to streamline complex DeFi operations. Unlike traditional transactional methods, Intents allow users to specify their desired outcomes, simplifying interactions with DeFi protocols and enhancing accessibility. This innovative system leverages Uniswap V3, enabling users to declare end goals, such as liquidity rebalancing at specific price points, with transactions executed only when these conditions are met. The platform is already live on 9 EVM-compatible chains, processing a transaction volume exceeding $2.7 billion with 280,000+ unique users and 15k+ daily active users.

"Intents architecture bridges the gap between sophisticated financial strategies and everyday DeFi users," said Yonkuro, Head of Crypto at Skyland Ventures. "By enabling users to articulate their financial goals in natural language, Aperture is making advanced DeFi tools accessible to a broader audience, from retail investors to institutional players."

The platform's decentralized network of solvers calculates optimal transaction flows, which are then simulated and ranked by Aperture's smart contracts. Initially launching with a centralized solver, the network has expanded to third-party solvers including Propeller Heads and Enso Finance with other solvers like Tokka Labs set to join in Q3 2024.

Aperture plans to further leverage its Large Language Model (LLM) interface that will convert user intents expressed in natural language into a domain-specific language (DSL) that can be codified on-chain. This feature aims to ensure clarity and precision in user instructions, further democratizing access to complex financial instruments.

"Aperture Finance is committed to reducing the learning curve in DeFi and providing more strategic options for our users," said Peter Tan, Head of Product at Aperture Finance. "Our goal is to offer the same level of execution and pricing typically reserved for large institutions, making DeFi more inclusive and effective."

The new funding will support the development of Aperture's Intents infrastructure, expand its solver network, and enhance the user experience with the forthcoming LLM integration. This investment underscores the growing confidence in Aperture Finance's potential to transform the DeFi landscape.

Following a successful airdrop campaign with participation from over 300,000 users, Aperture Finance will launch its $APTR token on Bybit on May 31, 2024.

About Aperture Finance

Aperture Finance is a pioneer in AI-powered intents to enhance the DeFi experience. Featuring an IntentsGPT interface and an AI-driven smart solver simulation, Aperture's native solver network provides any DeFi user with institutional-grade intelligence. Combining the brightest minds in technology and finance, the founding team includes alumni from Amazon Web Services and Google, Stanford, Cornell, and UC Berkeley, and Citadel, JPMorgan Chase, and AIG. Aperture was a cohort member of Most Valuable Builder V by Binance Labs and participated in CoinMarketCap (CMC) Accelerator and HK Cyberport Incubation Programs.

