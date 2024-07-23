ATTENTION HARRY POTTER FANS - ALL ABOARD THE HOGWARTS EXPRESS!

Back to Hogwarts real life and digital celebrations confirmed for cities all over the world, including New York, Madrid, Rome, Rio de Janeiro, Hamburg, Paris, London, Tokyo, and more

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to Hogwarts (1st September) is one of the biggest moments in the wizarding calendar, marking the day students make their way back to the magical school for another year of mayhem and adventure. Today, it's a day of global celebration so, grab your copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, shake out those robes, stock up on Chocolate Frogs and practice your swish and flick … it's time to go Back to Hogwarts!

Back to Hogwarts 2024 Global Celebrations

BLOCKBUSTER FILMS RETURN TO THE WORLD'S BIG SCREENS

Grossing over $7.7 billion at the box office during their original theatrical run, Harry Potter is one of the most enduringly popular series of all time. Theatres all over the world will run special Back to Hogwarts screenings of the iconic movies between now and the 1st of September. Check www.wizardingworld.com and local listings for details.

BACK TO HOGWARTS X SNAPCHAT

On 1st September, Snapchatters worldwide can access two brand new Back to Hogwarts Lenses inspired by the famous Sorting Hat and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, exclusively via the app.



From 26th August until 9th September, fans in London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, New York City and Tokyo can see how the Hogwarts Express looks against a backdrop of five of the world's most iconic landmarks - The Eiffel Tower, Copacabana Fort, The National Gallery, Grand Central Terminal, and the Hachiko Statue. Scan and marvel as the iconic train comes to life on screen.

GLOBAL FAN CELEBRATIONS

Harry Potter has a fan community like no other - expect digital activities, in-person events, watch-alongs, and celebratory moments at Harry Potter destinations around the world - including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences, all three Warner Bros. Studio Tours and various Harry Potter travelling experience locations. Fans can also engage in Harry Potter activities and see the latest LEGO Harry Potter range at select LEGO retail stores and LEGO.com, with more details to follow soon. Here's a peek at some of the exciting activity planned…

UK

As the home of Harry Potter, the UK's Back to Hogwarts festivities have significantly grown in popularity as more fans join the community. In recognition of this, celebrations are adapting so that as many fans as possible can be part of the magic.

From today, UK and Ireland fans are invited to enter a competition to win the ultimate Back to Hogwarts experience! One lucky winner and their family will be whisked away on an exclusive celebration weekend, including a personalised Hogwarts house bundle, attendance at a VIP feast in the Great Hall at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter on 31st August, followed by a stay at the luxurious Grove Hotel. For details on how to enter and full T's and C's, visit www.wizardingworld.com.

Wizarding Wednesdays return on 31st July with spellbinding goodies up for grabs, think tickets to the multi-award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London, a personalised Hogwarts House Gift Trunk, a copy of the forthcoming Warner Bros. Games title Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and more.

Come 1st September, fans are strongly discouraged from travelling to Kings Cross as there will be no event, departure board or countdown at the station. Instead, everyone is invited to tune in and join proud Hufflepuff and King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson in a specially recorded online programme made in celebration of Back to Hogwarts! Head to the official Harry Potter YouTube channel to watch along at 11:00am BST / 06:00am ET.

Wizards and witches have the chance to attend a special Wand Dance Workshop, hosted by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Resident Movement Director Tash Holway. Visit the Cursed Child website for details on how to enter for the chance to take part.

House of MinaLima also invites fans to join a special event on the 1st of September where they can get their hands on a limited-edition giveaway Back to Hogwarts 2024 button badge (while supplies last), with more surprises to be announced. Visit minalima.com/whats-on for more info.

USA

For the first time, US fans are invited to a special Back to Hogwarts pop-up, held in the beautiful Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal in New York City .

The event is free to attend and will be open daily from 30th August to 1st September, expect magical performances, exciting LEGO building activities, an interactive Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions fan experience, Scholastic, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and even the chance to toast one another with the most delectable of wizarding drinks… Butterbeer - available courtesy of the iconic flagship store, Harry Potter New York.

August to 1 September, expect magical performances, exciting LEGO building activities, an interactive fan experience, Scholastic, and even the chance to toast one another with the most delectable of wizarding drinks… Butterbeer - available courtesy of the iconic flagship store, Harry Potter New York. On 1st September, there will also be a live hosted 11am countdown moment which fans will need a free ticket to attend, further details on how to register interest will be announced soon.

EUROPE

In France, a special Quidditch themed event is taking place at Parvis de la Part-Dieu in Lyon, between 31st August and 1st September. Fans can brush up on their Quidditch skills, as well as pose against Back to Hogwarts themed photo opportunities, play games, enjoy giveaways and more.

Heading to Germany, on 1st September, a special fan event will be held outside the Theatre at Hamburg's Großmarkt, the German home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Expect an engaging panel, live countdown, and appearances from special guests. Fans in Munich can also stop by Harry Potter: The Exhibition as well as the Wizarding World by Thalia store to celebrate the exciting occasion.

In Italy, the iconic Galleria Alberto Sordi in Rome will play host to a fan get together on 1st September, where aspiring wizards and witches can look forward to a live 11am countdown, brand new Harry Potter themed photo opportunities and activities suitable for the whole family.

, the iconic Galleria Alberto Sordi in will play host to a fan get together on 1 September, where aspiring wizards and witches can look forward to a live countdown, brand new Harry Potter themed photo opportunities and activities suitable for the whole family. Meanwhile, fans in Spain are invited to a special event in Madrid at a soon to be revealed location, which will run between 30th August and 1st September. Festivities include photo opportunities and surprises throughout the day!

ASIA

In China, fans are invited to head to Changsha for a Back to Hogwarts celebration where there is a host of activities in store from 30th Aug – 1st Sept, including photo opportunities, artwork displays, and stalls selling Harry Potter merchandise.

In Macau, fans can celebrate Back to Hogwarts at Harry Potter: The Exhibition and explore various Hogwarts-inspired-galleries.

In Japan, on 1st September, lucky fans can join a special 11am countdown at Platform 9 ¾ in Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter! Guests visiting Universal Studios Japan on the big day should also be ready to raise their wands in celebration as a special event will be put on in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to mark the moment for holders of the special after-hours event pass.

ONLINE

Back to Hogwarts wouldn't be the same without a few 'start of term announcements'… Fans can tune in to the official Harry Potter YouTube channel at 10:30 BST / 05:30 ET for the annual Showcase of news on the year ahead. Expect updates from Warner Bros. Games, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Harry Potter publishers, Scholastic, Pottermore and Bloomsbury.

For Back to Hogwarts updates, check out www.wizardingworld.com, get Sorted into your Hogwarts house and sign up for the Harry Potter Fan Club.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465149/Warner_Bros.jpg