Automation Anywhere Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say anonymously about their experience working at Automation Anywhere. This year, 84 percent of employees said it's a great place To Work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Our mission is to foster an environment where all employees are empowered to innovate and contribute at the highest level every day, and we are thrilled to receive this recognition for our workplace culture," said Nancy Hauge, Chief People Experience Officer at Automation Anywhere. "A key driver of our successful culture is our implementation of our own technology – AI-powered automation – to enable our people to pursue their passions and focus on the most meaningful and impactful work."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Automation Anywhere stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

