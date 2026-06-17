AXI SECURES FSC MAURITIUS LICENCE, BRINGING REGULATED TRADING TO THE WORLD'S FASTEST-GROWING MARKETS

Axi has been granted a licence by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, extending its regulated trading platform to high-growth markets and giving more traders access to a globally proven broker.

SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axi, the global online FX and CFD trading broker, has been granted a licence by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. The approval adds a significant regulatory jurisdiction to Axi's global footprint, one that serves a broad range of high-growth markets and extends Axi's reach to traders who want a regulated, proven broker on their side.

Mauritius is one of the world's most internationally active financial centres. The FSC holds licensed firms to clear standards covering capital adequacy, client fund protection and conduct of business. For traders, that means the same framework of accountability they would expect from any of Axi's regulated entities.

The licence builds on more than 18 years of operating across more than 100 countries and on Axi's conviction that regulation is not a box to tick, but the foundation every trader should expect before they commit their capital.

"Securing our Mauritius licence is an important step for Axi's growth, and for the traders who will be able to access our platform through this trusted, regulatory framework.

As we continue to expand internationally, maintaining strong regulatory standards remains central to how we operate. This licence reinforces our commitment to providing traders with a reliable trading environment, while supporting our ambition to bring Axi's products, technology and services to more markets around the world."

Simon Hodgkiss, Chief Risk Officer, Axi.

The company has also continued to expand its award-winning Axi Select funded trader program and broader product ecosystem, helping traders access global opportunities through a simpler and more connected trading experience.

The Mauritius licence adds to Axi's existing regulated entities and builds on the company's 18-year track record of serving traders across more than 100 countries with award-winning technology, transparent pricing and a commitment to client outcomes.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand serving clients in more than 100 countries worldwide. Axi combines trading technology, education and performance-driven programmes to support traders and communities globally.

Media enquiries: [email protected] Learn more: www.axi.com

OTC derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. This content may not be available in all regions. Not intended as investment advice.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918418/5999034/AXI_logo.jpg