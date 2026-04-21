Be Where The Next Now of Retail Unfolds: NRF 2026 APAC Unveils Star Speakers, Bigger Expo and Limited-Time Travel Incentives

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With momentum building rapidly, NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific (NRF 2026 APAC), co-organised by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Comexposium Singapore, is bringing together the region's most influential retail leaders, innovators and decision-makers in Singapore, June 2 – 4, 2026.

Expected to welcome over 13,000 retail professionals from more than 80 countries, the most prestigious retail event in APAC will convene senior executives from over 2,500 leading retail brands, including DFI Retail Group, Sephora, FamilyMart, Dyson, Central Retail and Unilever. As APAC continues to define the future of global retail, NRF 2026 APAC offers an unmatched platform for collaboration, insights, and business transformation.

Global retail leaders strengthen conference line-up

The conference continues to elevate its world-class agenda with newly confirmed speakers from Olive Young, Gill Capital (H&M) and Woolworths Group, further strengthening an already stellar line-up of global retail voices.

"NRF 2026 APAC is a powerful platform that brings together the ideas, talent, and innovation shaping the future of retail," said Anish Melwani, former Chairman and CEO of LVMH North America. "At LVMH, we saw innovation as essential to elevating customer experience while preserving the craftsmanship at the heart of our brands. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders across APAC, exchanging perspectives and helping drive the next wave of retail transformation in the region."

"NRF 2026 APAC is where the future of retail comes to life. It's an incredible opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover breakthrough technologies, and reimagine how we serve our customers in a rapidly evolving landscape," said Matthew Shay, President and CEO, National Retail Federation. "Since the inaugural APAC edition, we have seen a phenomenal growth in brand representation, from 1,200 retail brands in 2024 to 2,200 brands in 2025, an 83% increase. As demand for innovation and next-generation retail solutions grows, we expect continued momentum in brand participation this year."

A bigger, more immersive expo experience

This year's expo floor expands across two full levels, reflecting surging demand and industry participation. With 80% of exhibition space already sold, over 300 leading solution providers including Relex, Vusion and Google will showcase the technologies redefining retail.

Retailers can access the expo floor free of charge, offering a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the innovations driving "The Next Now" of retail.

NRF APAC Innovators Showcase returns – 35% bigger

The NRF APAC Innovators Showcase is a key highlight of NRF 2026 APAC, and is significantly expanded this year, featuring 35 cutting-edge companies – a 35% increase from last year.

The curated showcase spotlights breakthrough technologies transforming retail across APAC and beyond, including:

Rokt – Leveraging first-party data and machine learning to optimise ecommerce checkout experiences and unlock incremental revenue at the "transaction moment"

JohnSmith.ai – Delivering AI-powered brand ambassadors for always-on, real-time live commerce with consistent brand engagement

Cookiy AI – Enabling AI-moderated consumer research through voice agents, generating instant, actionable insights for retail teams

Together, these innovators reflect a broader shift toward AI-driven, data-centric and experience-led retail ecosystems.

Secure your spot at APAC's premier retail event

To support international participation amid rising travel costs, NRF 2026 APAC is offering a US$200 travel rebate for eligible Retailer and Industry Partner All-Access Pass holders.

The All-Access Pass unlocks:

Entry to over 70 content sessions including major keynotes, breakouts, and Exhibitor Big Ideas

Exclusive networking opportunities with global retail leaders

Full three-day access to the expo floor

More details and terms are available at: https://nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com/

About NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail's most important event in Asia Pacific takes place in Singapore from June 2 – 4, 2026. The Asia Pacific edition brings together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, home of the world's fastest growing markets. Retail professionals can gain inspiration from top retail leaders over a three-day conference and an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as experience the latest innovations and breakthrough technologies available in the market.