Beyond Exposure: PR Newswire Elevates Trusted Distribution Across Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire has reinforced its Asia‑Pacific distribution network by expanding trusted media partnerships and upgrading its Premium Wire coverage across key markets. This upgrade happened in response to the quickly evolving market affected by Artificial intelligence, generative search, and a fragmented media landscape. The communications industry in APAC is prioritizing building credible, measurable, and sustained influence with stakeholders.

Network Expansion in 2025

APAC Media Network & Premium Wire Updates in 2025

In 2025, PR Newswire added 326 media partners and 3,500 journalists in APAC, bringing the total to 2,540 media partners, and 100,000+ journalists. In Mainland China, PR Newswire also strengthened its own social media footprint, growing its Chinese-language content network with 99,730 new subscribers across WeChat, Weibo, major media and financial platforms, bringing the total subscribers to more than 3 million.

Enhanced Premium Wire Coverage

Building on the expansion of its media network, PR Newswire further enhanced their APAC Premium Wire - widely used by public relations professionals across Asia Pacific since its debut in 2024.

2025 saw the launch of more countries and regions, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, providing guaranteed pick-ups by national news agencies and other premium media networks.

To further support brands targeting mainland China, PR Newswire introduced Xinhua BizWire, providing clients with enhanced access to the Xinhua News Agency network – one of the top national news agencies in mainland China. In Singapore, a strategic partnership with SPH Media, Singapore's largest multi-channel news media network, expanded premium distribution to flagship platforms, including The Straits Times and MONEY FM 89.3. Over 3,500 releases were distributed through APAC Premium Wire in 2025, reflecting ongoing demand for trusted, high-quality distribution.

"In today's fragmented landscape, businesses no longer seek merely greater exposure—they require communication channels trusted by core decision-makers," said Lynn Liu, Vice President of Audience Development and Distribution Services, APAC at PR Newswire. "Our upgraded APAC Premium Wire network provides credible, reliable pathways for brands to build lasting influence."

Looking Ahead to 2026

In 2026, PR Newswire will further integrate AI into content creation, distribution, and analytics to help companies maximize their brand impact. Liu emphasized that in the GEO era, brands must move beyond issuing releases to shaping a coherent, trusted narrative. Backed by strengthened premium media networks and evolving AI tools, PR Newswire will continue helping organizations build lasting communication impact.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories. For more information, please visit www.prnewswire.com