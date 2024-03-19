DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has officially rolled out a zero-fee structure for its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform. This policy eradicates fees for both buyers and sellers, unlocking greater savings and maximizing profits for traders globally.

Bybit’s Latest Leap: P2P Crypto Trading with Zero Transaction Fees

While competitors are charging for this service, Bybit's attractive zero-fee approach applies to all fiat trading pairs on the P2P platform, inviting traders to engage in transactions with no cost. Whether they are takers, responding to existing ads, or makers, creating new trade opportunities, Bybit ensures that their financial pursuits are not dampened by transactional expenses.

Bybit reinforces its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction with a formidable 99.99% anti-fraud record. The platform prioritizes security through continuous system fine-tuning, stringent risk control measures, and round-the-clock support, fostering a trustworthy trading environment for its global community.

Bybit's user-friendly interface on both mobile and web platforms offers the convenience to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with over 570 payment methods and 60+ local currencies. The three-step trading process is designed for efficiency.

Bybit's P2P platform is built on the foundations of transparency and collective trust. Traders are welcomed into a vibrant community where opinions are valued and every transaction is conducted with clarity and fairness.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364645/EN_2312_T16052_P2P_Zero_Fee_Promotion_1600x900.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg