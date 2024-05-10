CCI Global Expands Footprint in Kenya with Launch of US$ 50 Million Tatu City Call Centre

Largest and most advanced Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) facility in Kenya commissioned by H.E. The President of Kenya , Dr. William S. Ruto

TATU CITY, Kenya, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCI Global, Africa's leading outsourcing firm, proudly announces the grand opening of its Tatu City Call Centre. This new five-story building inside Tatu City, the 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone on Nairobi's doorstep, represents a US$ 50 million investment into the Kenyan BPO industry. The state-of-the-art facility is Kenya's largest call centre, promising to invigorate the nation's economy by creating over 5,000 new job opportunities in the short term.

H.E. The President of Kenya, Dr. William S. Ruto (bottom centre), at the commissioning of the CCI Tatu City Call Centre. The new five-story building inside Tatu City represents a US$ 50 million investment into the Kenyan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. The state-of-the-art facility is Kenya’s largest call centre which promises to invigorate the nation’s economy by creating over 10,000 jobs. Also in attendance were leaders from business and government, including US Ambassador Meg Whitman; Rishi Jatania, CEO of CCI Kenya; Stephen Jennings, Founder & CEO of Rendeavour; Martin Roe, CEO of CCI Global; and Greg Pearson, CEO and co-founder of GREA (credit: Rendeavour).

At the commissioning of the CCI Tatu City Call Centre by H.E. The President of Kenya, Dr. William S. Ruto, CCI announced the creation of a second CCI building at Tatu City, with the commitment to double CCI Kenya's call centre workforce to 10,000. These roles span a spectrum of positions, from call centre agents to managerial roles, solidifying Kenya's status as a premier hub for Business Process Outsourcing.

Rishi Jatania, CEO of CCI Kenya, reaffirmed the company's commitment to the region, stating, "This launch represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier BPO services while contributing to Kenya's socio-economic development. We believe in the potential of this region and are excited to set the gold standard for BPO operations in Africa."

The launch of CCI's Tatu City Call Centre by took place during the esteemed Elevate Africa Conference, a three-day event at Tatu City uniting industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world. Themed "The Next Chapter of Innovation," the Elevate Africa Conference serves as a pivotal platform for visionary discourse and collaboration across the BPO industry.

"CCI's Tatu City Call Centre makes a significant contribution to the development of the BPO industry, which is growing rapidly in our cities, and will create a million jobs for Kenyans alone in the next few years," said Stephen Jennings, Founder & CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City. "With the right management, technology, international access and enabling ecosystem, Kenyan BPO workers excel on a global scale."

At the heart of CCI's expansion lies a US$ 50 million investment in CCI Tatu City's development, reflecting a portion of CCI Global's US$ 150 million investment in Kenya since 2016. With a track record of investments exceeding US$ 2 billion across Africa since 2006, CCI reaffirms its dedication to driving economic empowerment on a continental scale.

Martin Roe CEO of CCI Global, stated, "I am pleased to affirm Africa's prominence as a top destination for call center operations, with Kenya emerging as a standout choice. Our decision to expand across Kenya reflects our profound confidence in the country's thriving BPO industry and its capacity for sustained growth.

As we continue our journey in Kenya, contributing to its economic advancement and providing meaningful employment opportunities, I am thrilled to announce a significant milestone: the upcoming launch of another new CCI building in Tatu City.

This strategic move follows the resounding success of our existing operations, which have already reached full occupancy. This expansion reinforces our strong commitment to Kenya."

As CCI embarks on this transformative journey, it remains steadfast in its mission to combat unemployment and drive socioeconomic progress in Nairobi and beyond. Strategic partnerships with organizations like CareerBox Africa enable the provision of digital skills training programs, empowering unemployed youth, particularly young women, to upskill young people for work in the BPO industry.

Buildings Sustainability - Kenya's Largest Call Centre Will Run on 96% Renewable Energy

The new five-story Tatu City contact centre in Kenya, developed by GREA as part of the ENEO development, will operate almost exclusively on 96% renewable energy – with solar panels to be installed, natural air corridors, and self-shading walls to almost totally mitigate the Co2 emissions involved in the call centre's energy production and consumption. The new facility has received two awards from The African Property Awards, and EDGE Green Building and Sustainability Excellence Associate (SEA) certifications for environmental responsibility.

"Eneo at Tatu Central represents the pinnacle of BPO facilities, combining state-of-the-art amenities with green design principles and community involvement, to create a sustainable, dynamic, and thriving community hub," said Greg Pearson, CEO and co-founder of GREA, the developer of Eneo at Tatu Central.

Female Empowerment in Kenya

The construction of CCI Tatu City had a socio-development focus, with the involvement of a female construction team, Buildher - a non-profit social enterprise in Kenya that equips disadvantaged young women with accredited construction skills and gives stable employment on urban development projects in Kenya. A cohort of 30 females worked on-site during construction and fit-out of CCI Tatu City, setting a new benchmark for women in the built environment in Africa.

The Buildher project aims to create financial prosperity for Kenyan women, change male attitudes, and promote gender equality within the African construction industry. The Buildher project is run by the CCI Tatu City developer Gateway Real Estate Africa.

About CCI Global

Tatu City now marks CCI's 17th international contact centre, with call centres across Kenya, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana, and Rwanda.

CCI Global serves well-known companies from North America, UK, Australia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, outsourcing their business processes to Africa, mainly customer service divisions. The company has a headcount of 15,000+ staff and serves over 80 companies across telecoms, media, mobile technology, financial services, hospitality, and healthcare.

As a firm that focuses on impact-sourcing , CCI works predominantly with large English-speaking companies to bring international roles to Africa to support job creation and digital skills development in African regions struggling with high unemployment.

About Tatu City

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre new city on Nairobi's doorstep with homes, schools, businesses, a shopping district, medical clinic, nature areas and recreation for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Tatu City's schools educate thousands of students daily, a range of homes suits all incomes and more than 78 businesses thrive in the country's first operational Special Economic Zone. Located 30 minutes from Westlands, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans in a live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

More than 78 local, regional and global businesses are operational or under development in Tatu City's business-friendly location, including CCI Global, Heineken, Kärcher, Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, ADvTECH, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff. Business benefits at Tatu City SEZ include VAT zero-rating, import and stamp duty exemptions and 10% corporate tax for the first 10 years.

Tatu City is a development by Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder with 30,000 acres of visionary projects in growth trajectories across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

