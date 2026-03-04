CCTV+: Drums, Dragons, and Dynasty: 26th Qianlong Lantern Festival Ignites Living Heritage

BEIJING, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qianlong Lantern Festival, a premier Spring Festival tradition in northern Zhejiang, transformed Qianyuan Town's ancient alleyways into vibrant scrolls. Silk dragons coiled through stone lanes and soared above crowds, drawing cheers from spectators. Youth dragon dancers and child Peking Opera performers took center stage. These young inheritors took up the torch of cultural preservation and proved that tradition thrived through new generations.

