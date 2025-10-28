CCTV+: "Geo" Powers Progress, "Info" Connects the World -- Painting a Digital Earth's New "Map" in Deqing

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospatial tech is reshaping the world. From 20-24 Oct 2025, the second UN GeoNow convened 1,000 delegates from 60 nations in Deqing, east of China, to advance the future and practical applications of the geospatial information industry and the SDGs. 

Highlights ranged from high-level dialogues to China-Africa cooperation and youth innovation. African students vowed to apply Chinese know-how against floods or oil spills; a Sudanese graduate conceived AI-plus-solar grids for black-outs. In only one year Deqing's "World Global Geospatial Home" has attracted offices from 17 countries, forging the city's global geo-brand.

