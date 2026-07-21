Cellebrite to Report Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and discuss its 2026 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 785-838-9251 / 833-309-3473 Conference ID: CLBTQ226 Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q2-2026-financial-results-conference-call-webcast Live Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nsqdfdmm

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

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+1 973.206.7760

Media

Jackie Labrecque

Director, PR and Executive Communications

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+1 771.241.7010