Cellebrite Launches the New Age of Investigations with Genesis, Now Generally Available

Reduces investigative workloads from weeks to minutes accelerating investigations like never before

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced Cellebrite Genesis general availability. Genesis allows investigators faced with increasing crime and data types to quickly and intuitively interrogate digital evidence using the product's agentic AI capabilities to surface intelligence in minutes rather than days or weeks.

The need for AI-powered investigative tools has accelerated alongside the rapid growth of digital evidence and increasingly sophisticated digital crime. According to the FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report, Americans lost nearly $21 billion to cyber-enabled crime last year, while complaints tied specifically to AI-enabled scams and fraud reached nearly $900 million in reported losses. Meanwhile, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 21.5 million CyberTips and saw a 158% increase in reports of online enticement. 97% of investigators cite smartphones as the top source of digital evidence, and these devices have hundreds of thousands of messages, images, locations and app artifacts. The sheer volume of data makes it impossible for any team to manually navigate at the speed justice demands. The 2026 Cellebrite Industry Trends report also found that review time is the biggest barrier to moving cases forward, and that 65% of respondents believe AI can accelerate investigations.

Cellebrite Genesis is purpose-built for the specific demands of investigative work. Even though general-purpose large language models are highly capable, they are not trained to natively read forensic file formats that investigations depend on; following investigative methodologies and procedures, across multiple jurisdictions, preserving chain of custody and reliably tracing conclusions back to source evidence. Genesis is grounded in Cellebrite's more than 25 years of collaboration and investigative experience with substantial investment in data preprocessing, prompt engineering and inference training. It delivers high-fidelity insights on demand. With built-in guardrails, customer data stays private and isolated, no data is retained or stored, no customer data is used to train models or made available to external model providers or third parties, and every output is grounded in source evidence. The investigator remains in full control at every step.

Since March 2026, Genesis has been in Early Access with more than 800 users and 300 national, state and local agencies around the globe working active casework on crimes against children, narcotics, human trafficking, homicide and cold cases. Genesis natively analyzes more than 35 evidence formats including call detail records, warrant returns, documents, messages, images, video and audio, with or without mobile extractions involved. Customers consistently report two key outcomes: analytical workloads that once required weeks of investigator time are now completed in a single hour, in some cases even under 15 minutes, and Genesis is surfacing connections and evidence at scale that would have been nearly impossible to identify through manual review.

"Genesis compressed months of analytical work into a single hour for our team. It connected the entire investigation together and presented it in a way that an intel analyst, a forensic investigator or even a layperson in a courtroom can easily understand," said Lt. Jim Hill, Lab Director, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. "In cases involving juveniles, time is a critical factor, and we simply don't have that luxury. Our team still validates everything, as they should, but Genesis provides a starting point that fundamentally changes the equation."

"In a recent grooming and exploitation case, our team ingested data from three suspect devices, and within 15 minutes Genesis surfaced 16 previously unidentified victims," said Lt. Jerod K. Abshire of the Digital Forensics Unit with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. "Manual review would have taken our investigators an estimated two weeks. The case has since been forwarded to federal prosecution. Genesis is no longer a luxury tool. It is a critical resource for victim identification in time-sensitive exploitation cases."

"A case we are working related to potential financial wrongdoing in an IPO that was ultimately scrapped; it took us months to piece together who was involved," said Bruce Keeble of Interpath, a Cellebrite enterprise early access user of Genesis. "When we ran all the data through Genesis, it took minutes to surface the same information. The speed and accuracy amazed us and helped validate our original findings."

What's New at General Availability

The general availability release expands Genesis with capabilities shaped directly by Early Access customer feedback:

Warrant-Bound Search . Investigators can set Genesis to search only within the parameters of their search warrant, so the AI stays inside what the law allows on every case.

. Investigators can set Genesis to search only within the parameters of their search warrant, so the AI stays inside what the law allows on every case. Location Intelligence. A new map view shows where people and events moved across a case, making patterns easier to spot.

A new map view shows where people and events moved across a case, making patterns easier to spot. Upgraded Media Analysis . Smarter analysis of images, video and audio, including transcription and translation of approximately 120 languages, showing who said what, line by line.

. Smarter analysis of images, video and audio, including transcription and translation of approximately 120 languages, showing who said what, line by line. Refined Agentic Accuracy. The AI is better at knowing what it can and cannot do and relaying that to the user which ultimately means cleaner discoveries, answers and tighter connections back to the source evidence.

"Genesis was built on the belief that evidence should move at the speed of the case. When the people closest to an investigation can act sooner, justice moves faster, and communities, nations and businesses are better protected," said Shiven Ramji, president, products and technology, Cellebrite. "General availability means agencies of any size can now operationalize agentic AI on real casework with capability that fortifies the chain of custody, delivers source traceability and is grounded in the operational discipline that public safety demands."

Availability

Cellebrite Genesis is generally available today for state and local government customers in North America, with international and private sector availability expanding through 2026. To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit here.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding new products, enhancements, and future performance, and are based on current assumptions and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, Cellebrite's ability to innovate and keep pace with technological change; customer adoption of its solutions; competition; reliance on third-party technologies; regulatory and compliance obligations; cybersecurity risks; and other factors affecting its business and operations, including those discussed in Cellebrite's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2026 which can be accessed for free at www.sec.gov.