CHARLES S. COHEN PAYS OFF JUDGMENT DEBT TO FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation announces that Developer/Entrepreneur Charles S. Cohen has paid the full balance of the judgment debt held by Fortress Investment Group after more than two years of litigation, reports David López, General Counsel for Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation. Now that Mr. Cohen's personal obligation to pay the Fortress judgment debt has been satisfied in full, the specter of a Receiver being appointed has been vacated and rendered moot by operation of law."

Cohen was a 20+ year client of Fortress, and the many financings they closed were financially rewarding to both parties for over two decades. The relationship deteriorated in January 2024 when Cohen Brothers alleged that Fortress had reneged on a loan extension to a borrowing entity controlled by Cohen. Subsequently, a personal guarantee of loan principal from Cohen was adjudicated in favor of Fortress.

"Charles Cohen has always honored his personal obligations," stated López. "The pay-off of the outstanding balance of the Fortress judgment is consistent with Mr. Cohen's integrity and confirms his character as an honorable businessman."

CONTACT: Barbara Wagner

Barbara Wagner Communications

(917) 751-4387

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