NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion ("CLO"), the leading innovator in 3D garment design technologies, secured an agreement that concludes its U.S. patent infringement lawsuit against Zhejiang Lingdi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (also known as Linctex), the company behind Style3D. The legal action, initiated in 2023, alleged that Linctex engaged in willful and unauthorized use of CLO's patented technology. The lawsuit sought damages and injunctive relief to halt infringement of three of CLO's patents in the U.S. As part of the resolution, Linctex has admitted that the accused Style3D Studio software infringes upon CLO's asserted patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 10,733,773, 11,410,355 and 11,222,448). In addition, Linctex has also admitted that CLO's asserted patents are valid and enforceable. Other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

CLO Virtual Fashion Resolves Major US Patent Infringement Case, Secures Settlement Against Style3D

For over 15 years, CLO has earned the trust of many industries - including fashion design, garment production, automotive, home goods, filmmaking, VFX and gaming among others - through a relentless commitment to research and development and a culture of innovation. To protect the company's ideas and inventions, CLO maintains a substantial portfolio of patents and intellectual property across the globe, including in the United States, Europe, South Korea, and China. CLO remains unwavering in its commitment to the protection of its proprietary technology and intellectual property.

"CLO has spent years and invested substantial resources and energy into developing groundbreaking solutions that have revolutionized numerous industries," said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. "The protection of intellectual property is not just about our business; it's about maintaining the value of great ideas and fostering an environment of fair competition and innovation that benefits everyone. In this age of digitization, it is vital to safeguard the work of creators and inventors to ensure the healthy and sustainable growth of industry. This outcome demonstrates our commitment to that principle and to our user community."

Renowned for its user-centric development, CLO has empowered many industries to embrace 3D design. In 2024, the Company's commitment to research and innovation was recognized when Co-Founder Jaden Oh was presented with an Academy Award for contributions to filmmaking through the development of CLO's Marvelous Designer software. CLO is steadfast in continuously improving and innovating its products and services for its users and clients.