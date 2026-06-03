COMPUTEX 2026: MiTAC Advances Diversified AI Infrastructure Through Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships

Flagship 52U Liquid-Cooled Racks and Turnkey Solutions for Agentic AI

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient server solutions and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), is showcasing its advanced rack-scale architectures at COMPUTEX 2026 (Booth R0504, Hall 2) from June 2 to 5. Featuring a versatile, all-in-one AI infrastructure, MiTAC supports the complete AI lifecycle—from training and inference to Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)—empowering global clients to overcome space, compute, and energy barriers in the emerging agentic AI wave.

MiTAC Computing showcased its comprehensive rack-scale solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, featuring AI and HPC liquid-cooled servers with outstanding inference performance and a diversified AI infrastructure portfolio enabled by turnkey hardware and software integration.

"At COMPUTEX 2026, MiTAC is presenting a diversified AI infrastructure engineered to drive dynamic AI workloads through strategic ecosystem partnerships," stated Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology. "By integrating high-performance AI platforms with a robust hardware-software ecosystem, we deliver flexible, out-of-the-box turnkey infrastructure tailored for modern data centers."

Navigating Agentic AI: Mastering Scalability and Sustainability Challenges

As enterprises transition from generative AI to autonomous Agentic AI, the demand for massive computing power, ultra-low latency, and high-throughput inference has escalated. However, scaling traditional clusters increases orchestration complexity while exposing severe data center constraints in space, cooling, and power grid capacity.

Under the theme " Advancing Diversified AI Infrastructure," MiTAC tackles these multifaceted challenges head-on. Acting as a premier ecosystem enabler, MiTAC delivers one-stop turnkey solutions spanning compute, storage, networking, and liquid cooling, anchored by four strategic highlights:

1. Next-Gen Compute & Advanced Liquid Cooling

Breaking industry norms, MiTAC debuts its 52U High-Density AI Liquid-Cooled Rack. By integrating 12 extreme MiTAC G4826Z5 AI servers with 96 AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs, this solution delivers 50% higher GPU density per rack compared to standard AI configurations.

By leveraging cutting-edge cooling technology to maximize compute density and vertical scaling to minimize footprint, MiTAC employs a strict "turnkey rack-scale integration" strategy. Every component—from compute nodes and switches to CDUs and power management—is precisely calibrated for optimal deployment and peak performance.

For national and academic HPC centers, MiTAC concurrently introduces the OCP-compliant, high-density C2811Z5 liquid-cooled HPC rack, paired with high-capacity storage to accelerate scientific research and climate modeling.

2. Next-Gen Thermal Management and Diamond Cooling® Innovation

MiTAC is highlighting its revolutionary G8825Z5 Diamond-cooled AI servers, which generate up to 50% more tokens than stock hardware and deliver throttle-free performance at over 95°F inlet air temperatures. Leveraging Akash Systems' proprietary Diamond Cooling® technology and powered by AMD Instinct™ MI350X GPUs, the MiTAC Diamond-cooled AI servers are paving the way for advanced thermal management in next-generation infrastructure, driving CapEx, OpEx, and energy savings for existing and future data centers.

3. Open-Source Firmware and Proprietary POD Management

This massive computing hardware is driven by agile, secure, and highly flexible management architecture. MiTAC's open-source baseboard management firmware stack, MiOBMC™ alongside its system firmware (BIOS), MiOPF™, grants data center operators complete bare-metal control. By freeing operators from vendor lock-in, it meets stringent customization demands while delivering a secure, transparent, and sustainable design for all data center customers.

At the cluster level, MiTAC's proprietary MiCoreView™ POD management solution, delivers a high-value software experience. It provides comprehensive monitoring and deployment across racks, power, and liquid cooling infrastructure for GPU and HPC systems. Furthermore, it integrates seamlessly with Kubernetes and the AMD Enterprise AI Suite to enable automated, enterprise-grade GPU resource orchestration.

4. The "AI Together" Strategic Ecosystem

To eliminate performance chokepoints and accelerate deployment, MiTAC has co-engineered its platform architecture alongside the industry's premier technology innovators:

5. Modular AI Data Center Architectures

To address modern grid constraints, MiTAC is collaborating with Tonomia to launch the "TonoForge™ Modular Data Center." By pairing MiTAC G4826Z5 liquid-cooled server racks with Tonomia's advanced energy management system, this modular architecture cuts traditional data center deployment times down to just 12 weeks, enabling decentralized AI infrastructure anywhere in the world.

Co-Creating a Resilient and Intelligent AI Future

Marking a powerful evolution since its 2024 brand integration, MiTAC has elevated ecosystem collaboration from standard specification alignment to groundbreaking, rack-scale and cluster-level breakthroughs. By continuing to deepen its strategic alliances with global tech giants—including AMD, Broadcom, CoolIT, Canonical, DDN, Intel, Micron, Murata, Nidec, NVIDIA, Rafay, and Solidigm—MiTAC delivers comprehensive "one-stop AI infrastructure turnkey solutions." Through these massive-scale architectures, MiTAC empowers global operators and organizations to transcend traditional infrastructure barriers, championing the co-creation of a resilient, sustainable, and hyper-intelligent AI future.

Learn more: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/en/campaign/computex2026

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

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