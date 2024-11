DAMAC Properties Unveils DAMAC Islands: An Invitation to a New Way of Life

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties, UAE's leading property developer, has announced the launch of DAMAC Islands, its third and largest master community unveiled this year and the sixth in its portfolio of master development projects. Nestled in the heart of Dubailand, DAMAC Islands offers a unique opportunity to live in a tropical-inspired haven that combines luxury living with the natural paradise of island life. The project was unveiled in an exquisite setting at Coca-Cola Arena on 19th November. Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, Amira Sajwani, MD, DAMAC Properties and senior executives from DAMAC headlined the press and partner event. DAMAC unveiled the launch after a meticulously planned month-long campaign that included a special teasing campaign, 'DAMAC Air', where global audiences had an opportunity to win air tickets to their favourite travel destinations.

A rendering of DAMAC Islands Ali Sajwani, MD at DAMAC, Abbas Sajwani - Board Member of DAMAC, Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh, Hussain Sajwani - Founder and Chairman of DAMAC, Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan, Amira Sajwani - MD at DAMAC

As part of its marketing efforts and to connect with customers, DAMAC also roped in globally acclaimed celebrities and influencers for the launch, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, acclaimed two times boxing champion Amir Khan, English professional football coach John Terry, Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim amongst others.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, said: "DAMAC Islands represents much more than a development; it is an invitation to experience an entirely new way of living that brings together luxury and wellness. This project embodies our vision of creating spaces where residents can find both escape and connection—an oasis that feels exclusive and warm."

DAMAC Islands takes inspiration from some of the world's most sought-after island destinations, and will feature six clusters including the Maldives, Bora Bora, Seychelles, Hawaii, Bali, and Fiji. "An Island State of Mind" sets the tone for the DAMAC Islands experience, with amenities that elevate day-to-day life to a blissful retreat. From serene lagoons and cascading waterfalls to lush jungle rivers and an exclusive Aqua Dome with indoor aquatic activities, every element has been crafted to evoke the serenity of island living. Signature features include a hot springs spa, jungle swings, a bird park, and a mini-golf island, ensuring every resident finds an escape within this exclusive community. Residents will also be able to enjoy gondola-style paddle boat rides, relax in hammock-laden tours across crystal-clear lagoons, rejuvenate in a hot spring natural spa, or unwind at unique dining venues overlooking turquoise waters.

DAMAC Islands will offer a range of luxury villas and trendy townhouses, each designed with spacious layouts and breathtaking views. Property options include luxury Villas starting at AED 6.3 million for 6-bedroom layouts and AED 18.5 million for 7-bedroom layouts. Its townhouses category will include units selling for AED 2.25 million for 4-bedroom units and AED 3.1 million for 5-bedroom units.

DAMAC is offering an attractive 75/25 payment plan, with 75% payable during construction and 25% upon completion.

