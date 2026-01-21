DIA Launches ASCENT Platform and LIFT Biotech & Startup Program to Accelerate Emerging Innovation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Information Association (DIA) today announced the launch of DIA ASCENT, a new global platform designed to support early-stage biotechnology drug development innovation, along with its inaugural initiative, the LIFT (Linking Innovation, Funding, and Translation) Series. Together, ASCENT and LIFT create a structured, multi-stage pathway to educate, prepare, and connect emerging biotech and startup companies with investors, regulators, pharma leaders, and development organizations across the full product lifecycle.

Built to address persistent barriers facing early-stage innovators, such as limited investor access, fragmented access to expertise, and unclear regulatory pathways, and steep execution gaps, ASCENT extends DIA's role as a trusted, multi-stakeholder convener to the earliest phases of innovation. Through curated education, mentorship, regulatory insight, and global exposure, the platform aims to strengthen the life sciences innovation pipeline worldwide.

The DIA LIFT Series unfolds across three integrated program offerings in 2026. Phase I launches with a Virtual Masterclass Series beginning in February 2026, featuring expert-led sessions with case studies focused on fund-raising, drug development including the role of AI, regulatory strategy, clinical development and financial modeling.

Phase II brings LIFT Series to DIA Europe 2026 in Rotterdam, Netherlands (March 24–26, 2026), with dedicated LIFT Programming for Biotech & Startups embedded within a globally attended meeting of more than 2,500 professionals. Programming includes expert coaching, live pitch competitions, regulator and investor roundtables, and curated networking opportunities.

Phase III culminates at the DIA 2026 Global Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (June 14–18, 2026), featuring expanded LIFT Series Biotech & Startup programming, a Startup Row, and two targeted pitch events focused on drug and therapy development and techbio innovation, all within a 4,000+ attendee global forum.

"Our mission has always been to convene the global life sciences community to improve health worldwide," said Marwan Fathallah, CEO of DIA. "With ASCENT and the LIFT Series Program, we are extending that mission earlier in the innovation journey providing emerging companies with the insight, connections, and visibility needed to advance promising science and strengthen the entire ecosystem."

Registration for the LIFT Virtual Masterclass Series is now open. Details for Annual Meeting registrations and pitch competitions is available with pitch applications opening soon.

To learn more, visit: https://connect.diaglobal.org/dia-ascent-1

About DIA

DIA is a leading global non-profit life science membership association that drives collaboration in drug, device, and diagnostics development in pursuit of a healthier world. Founded in 1964 with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and offices in Europe and Asia, DIA provides unparalleled networking opportunities, educational resources, scientific research publications, and professional development programs to members in more than 80 countries.

Learn more at DIAglobal.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863828/dia_logo.jpg