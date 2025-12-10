DXC Launches AdvisoryX and Releases New Global Insights on the AI Execution Gap

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the launch of AdvisoryX, a global advisory and consulting group designed to help enterprises address their most complex strategic, operational, and technology challenges. Alongside the launch, DXC is releasing a new global study that highlights major contradictions in how organizations prioritize and operationalize AI—showing that while AI is a board-level priority, many enterprises lack the business case, operating model and governance required to turn ambition into results.

"Enterprises are under intense pressure to 'do AI,' but most still lack the fundamentals—optimized data, clear business cases, aligned leadership, and the right technical architecture. It's why 94% hit execution challenges and pilots fail to scale. AdvisoryX helps close that gap, enabling organizations to build from the ground up by establishing solid technical foundations, reimagining processes around value, implementing disciplined operations and validation, and designing interfaces that make AI work for people. The result is AI that scales responsibly and delivers measurable impact."

- Pete McEvoy, Global Head of AdvisoryX Group, DXC Technology

AdvisoryX Launches With New Global Research

AdvisoryX brings together DXC's expertise in corporate strategy, operational excellence, technology transformation, people and culture, finance and risk, and user experience. The business pairs consulting-led engagement with DXC's engineering heritage to help organizations diagnose challenges, design future operating models and execute transformation at scale. To support this, AdvisoryX has built its research engine to move at the pace of business, offering ongoing insights that are timely, actionable and aligned to the real-world challenges leaders face. As part of the launch, AdvisoryX released its inaugural global study* examining how organizations are planning, deploying and scaling AI. Findings include:

77% of leaders say AI is a board-level priority

30% plan to implement agentic AI within months

65% cannot build a clear enterprise business case for AI

94% face significant challenges deploying AI at scale

These results highlight an execution gap. While AI is a board-level priority, two-thirds of organizations still lack a clear business case, suggesting adoption is often driven by pressure rather than outcomes. The gap also extends beyond planning to five interconnected execution challenges across strategy, deployment focus, leadership alignment, organizational readiness, and technical capability. Closing it requires treating AI as a core executive priority and aligning investment to measurable value. According to the study, corporate leaders also anticipate meaningful shifts in how AI will reshape work and decision-making:

50% expect hybrid models where AI operates with partial autonomy and humans approve key decisions

31% expect AI to primarily assist humans and only 15% expect fully autonomous AI in the near term

By 2028, 81% of leaders expect AI to increase workforce demand, particularly in IT, data, cybersecurity and software development, signaling a large-scale redefinition of roles and skills

DXC's Integrated AI Solutions

To fully unlock AI's potential, enterprises must look beyond efficiency to the new capabilities and growth it can enable. AdvisoryX helps bridge this gap by aligning immediate operational gains with a strategic path forward guided by Xponential, DXC's proven framework for accelerating enterprise adoption. To translate AI ambition into organization-wide outcomes, DXC has developed five integrated solutions spanning the full lifecycle:

AI Core: Foundations for enterprise-grade AI, including data, modeling, governance and platform architecture

Foundations for enterprise-grade AI, including data, modeling, governance and platform architecture AI Reinvent: Proven industry use cases across human-assisted, semi-autonomous and autonomous operating models

Proven industry use cases across human-assisted, semi-autonomous and autonomous operating models AI Interact: Redesigned workflows and natural interfaces that enable seamless collaboration between people and AI

Redesigned workflows and natural interfaces that enable seamless collaboration between people and AI AI Validate: Continuous testing, observability and governance to ensure accuracy, quality and safety

Continuous testing, observability and governance to ensure accuracy, quality and safety AI Manage: Production operations and lifecycle management for evolving models and infrastructure

These interconnected solutions help customers accelerate adoption, manage risk and deliver sustainable value across the enterprise.

DXC's New Brand Identity

As DXC enters this next phase of growth, we're also introducing a refreshed global brand identity that reflects our new corporate alignment. Since its founding, DXC has helped the world's largest organizations run and modernize their mission-critical systems. Our long-standing strengths remain central to this strategy, including engineering depth, ability to execute and deliver, ability to master complex problems, heritage of trusted partnerships and decades of leadership across core banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, travel and transportation, and other highly regulated industries.

"Our visual identity now matches the pace and ambition of our strategy. This refresh reflects who we are becoming as an organization: more focused, more unified and more aligned to the AI-driven future our customers are navigating in this era of exponential change. It captures our evolution and reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises run smarter today, modernize their foundations and transform with confidence for the future."

- Anthony Pappas, Chief Marketing Officer, DXC Technology

The new brand identity captures this evolution with a clearer, more modern visual system built for an AI-driven world. It emphasizes simplicity, precision and purpose, reinforcing DXC's role as a trusted partner helping enterprises run smarter, transform faster and unlock new sources of value. The refreshed design language, tone and digital experience create greater consistency across markets and signal DXC's commitment to delivering integrated, insight-led solutions.

*This study was conducted in August 2025 and included 2,496 participants who serve in technology and business leadership positions in global companies across 23 countries.

