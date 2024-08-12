GLOBAL SUPERSTAR ARTIST ARIANA GRANDE, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXE BRANDS, TAKES HER FRAGRANCE PORTFOLIO TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH LOVENOTES, A PERSONALLY CRAFTED AND EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

These fragrances are not just perfumes; they are tales of romance, seduction, and intoxication. Each scent is a love letter from Ariana to the world, conveying timeless and evocative messages of passion and affection. In a whimsical campaign centered around writing love notes, Ariana Grande invites you to discover how fragrance is the ultimate and universal love language.

"I'm so excited for the launch of this fragrance collection that is so incredibly unique for me," says Grande. "It is more expansive and bold than anything we have ever done and I am very excited about this opportunity to deliver these little letters of love to my fans all over the world, via scent. Each of these stunningly crafted scents have been designed to evoke the many different moods and phases of Love. It is a celebration of love and intimacy of all beautiful kinds: romantic love, platonic love, self love. People from around the globe will be able to experience these little, unique, bottled messages of Love and know that somewhere else, not too, too far away, others are also feeling the whimsy of love, in their own individual way, while enjoying their own delicious and magical scent. I love how unifying this collection and drop feels and I hope it makes us all feel a little bit closer. This collection is a true love letter to all my fans out there, even the ones that are too far away to hug at this moment!"

"With over a decade of developing and creating iconic fragrances together that have resonated with consumers around the world, we were inspired to push the boundaries with a unique approach to this launch," explains Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of LUXE Brands. "Ariana is considered amongst an elite class of perfume innovators and this collection personifies Ari's passion and love for fragrance and creating beautiful products for her fans".

THE FRAGRANCES

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande is a personal endeavor to make scent the ultimate and universal love language. This collection was created in collaboration with esteemed fragrance houses; Robertet and International Flavors and Fragrances. The collection includes:

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Pink Woods – North America Exclusive

Captivating and instantly alluring, this fragrance opens with sparkling notes of Italian Bergamot making the fragrance bright and inviting. A divine woodiness comes from both the back and heart and is wrapped in alluring Vetiver and Lotus Flower. A beautiful blend of Tonka Bean and Cashmere Woods shines with a subtle hint of Cotton Candy, creating an unexpected addicting yet unforgettable signature.

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Vanilla Suede – Exclusively in the UK

An irresistible beautiful second skin fragrance that delivers an incredibly addictive and delectable, almost veil like sensuality. The top teases with an introduction of sparkling notes, but the essential story of intimate warmth starts to emerge in the heart from the creamy Sandalwood and rice milk. The vanilla bean and liquid musk in the back evolve this story unveiling a cocooning sensuality and a skin-like appeal.

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Angels Kiss – Pan Europe as Douglas Exclusive

An elevated velvet-like addiction, the fragrance opens with an unexpected blend of rich berries and Rose Water Gelato. The delicate blend of Whipped Musks and Rose provides an unexpected creamy yet petally contrast that fills the fragrance with texture.

Luminous Amber and Blonde Woods introduce yet another layer of beautiful complexity for an unforgettable signature.

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Pressed Petals – Australia Exclusive

A multi-dimensional floral that is incredibly captivating, this fragrance opens with an inviting blend of bergamot and lemon. The fragrance quickly transforms into a beautiful story of rich violet leaf, jasmine petals, and lily paired with the sweetness of raspberry adding alluring depth.

A new layer unfolds with the sandalwood, amber and marshmallow bringing in a creamy and delectable warmth and signature richness.

THE CAMPAIGN

In a sensational collaboration, Ariana Grande has teamed up with acclaimed photographer and director Carljin Jacobs for a whimsical and iconic approach to the LOVENOTES story. Through Jacobs' visionary lens, Ariana transports us into a realm where romance and playfulness intertwine. The imagery, both captivating and otherworldly, captures Ariana Grande in moments of carefree fun, evoking a sense of magical spontaneity in a world of pink light, heart shapes, romantic swings, and silken rose beds. In the film, Ariana Grande cheekily crafts each LOVENOTE, pulling our heart strings from paper to stamp to post with a playful and magical worldwide send off in the end.

"We wanted to create something bold and unique, something that captures the essence of Ariana's personality," says Jacobs. "This campaign is a celebration of love and romance, conveyed through playful gestures that resonate with audiences worldwide."

THE DESIGN

A Harmonious Blend of Elegance and Innovation.

This beautiful collection is highlighted in an iconic soft A-shaped, glass bottle, finished with a beautiful rose gold metalized plate gracefully resting on the shoulder. The rose gold cap pays homage to Ariana Grande's first original fragrance bottle, adding a nod of nostalgic charm. Each label is meticulously crafted from premium paper, offering a luxurious and tactile touch to complement and elevate the experience.

Collection Pricing:

Eau de Parfum Spray, 4.2 FL OZ/125 mL $80.00

Eau de Parfum Spray, 0.33 FL OZ/10 mL $32.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

Launch Timing

North America:

US: Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Sephora inside Kohls on-line 9/15 in stores 9/27

Canada : Sephora.com 9/15; Shoppers Drug Mart 9/29

: Sephora.com 9/15; Shoppers Drug Mart 9/29 Mexico : Liverpool : October 1 st

UK: Boots on 8/14 with rollout in fall

Pan Europe: Launching exclusively with Douglas and Nocibe (France) 8/19

Australia: Coming Soon

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

Grammy winning, multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar, Ariana Grande, is the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964 with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next." At age 31, she has delivered six consecutive platinum-selling albums and surpassed 34 billion streams on Spotify – she's the platform's most streamed female artist of all-time – while rapidly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of our generation with her powerhouse vocals and unmatched presence both on stage and with her fans. In 2022, Grande became the first artist to have four albums with over 4 billion streams each on Spotify. Grande is also the first female artist in Spotify history to have 9 songs with over 1 billion streams.

In January 2024, Grande announced her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 respectively. It also marked Grande's first instance of reaching the top of both the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts.

In Nov 2024, Grande will be seen starring as Glinda in Jon M. Chu's feature film adaptation of Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. The film also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum.

ABOUT LUXE Brands, Inc.

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. With offices in New York City and Florida, the company's innovative approach to design, marketing, and building-brands with a digital first ethos has earned numerous awards around the world. A testament to the power and longevity of their brands, LUXE boasts over $1 billion in retail sales globally on the Ariana Grande franchise alone, with the highly anticipated new signature fragrance from Khloé Kardashian launching in the late fall 2024. The full portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan and a licensing partnership with General Motors on the Hummer brand.

