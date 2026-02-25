Guangdong focuses on coordinated development of manufacturing and services sectors in 2026

Huang Kunming said that promoting coordinated development between manufacturing and services is essential to aligning with industrial evolution trends and advancing industrial upgrading. As both a major manufacturing base and a major services hub, Guangdong aims to move from being a large industrial province to a strong one by deepening integration between the two sectors and building a modern industrial system in which industries reinforce one another and develop in tandem. With cutting-edge digital and intelligent technologies, abundant data resources, and a wide range of application scenarios, the province is well positioned to seize new opportunities and leverage its strengths to take the lead in building such a system.

Huang Kunming stressed an unwavering commitment to strengthening the real economy and prioritizing manufacturing, advancing high-quality and efficient development of the services sector, and deepening coordination between the two sectors through AI technologies to enhance Guangdong's overall competitiveness in "advanced manufacturing + modern services." Efforts will be made to energize micro-level market entities, cultivate ecosystem-oriented leading enterprises, and support them in becoming comprehensive champions capable of delivering integrated "manufacturing + services" solutions. Strong support will also be given to "pioneer enterprises" focused on their core businesses, helping them grow into "little giant" firms that apply specialized and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and distinctive products, as well as single-product manufacturing champions and "benchmark enterprises" in the services sector. Hub platform enterprises will be carefully nurtured to drive broader and deeper coordination between manufacturing and services. The province will promote joint research and development in common technologies and innovate organizational models to address fundamental and shared needs, ensuring that scientific and technological innovation permeates every industry and enterprise. Guangdong will also advance the development of a high-level talent hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and fully implement the Action Plan to Introduce 1 Million Talents to Guangdong, building an interdisciplinary workforce that is sufficient in scale and high in quality. To remain at the forefront of coordinated development between manufacturing and services, Guangdong will further expand opening-up, accelerate the aggregation of global manufacturing and services resources, and strengthen the twin brands of "Guangdong Manufacturing" and "Guangdong Services" as it attracts high-quality international resources and expands globally with high standards.

During the conference's speech session, Ke Jixin, vice minister of Industry and Information Technology, offered opinions and suggestions on Guangdong's work. Principal officials from several cities and counties (districts), along with representatives of provincial enterprises and institutions, delivered remarks. Focusing on coordinated development between manufacturing and services and accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, they outlined work plans tailored to local conditions and presented their goals, tasks, and supportive policy measures.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919280/Guangdong_Province_2026.jpg