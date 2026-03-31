Harbour City Shopping Mall and Bandai Namco Asia Launch the first-ever flagship event "Bandai Namco Asia Journey in Hong Kong"

The Gundam-themed zone anchors the experience along Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour waterfront. A towering 5-metre-tall RX-78-2 Gundam makes its first-ever appearance in a dynamic launch pose, emerging powerfully from a 16-metre-long spaceship-themed installation that houses hundreds of Gundam model kits at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt. Meanwhile, the ONE PIECE themed zone unfolds at Ocean Terminal Deck, featuring a majestic 6‑metre‑tall pirate ship inspired by the iconic Going Merry, a Gear 5 Luffy photo spot and "Egghead Arc"‑inspired scenes, all set against sweeping views of Victoria Harbour.

ULTRAMAN and Tamagotchi themed zones extend the experience indoors. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of ULTRAMAN and the 30th anniversary of ULTRAMAN TIGA, a dedicated themed zone showcases a curated series of character figures from the Showa to Reiwa eras, highlighting the evolution of the legendary hero over time. The Tamagotchi Research Hub installation introduces a playful setting inspired by the highly popular Tamagotchi Paradise, featuring life‑size character figures and interactive displays.

The journey continues at the Bandai Namco Asia Pop‑Up Store, which brings together a range of event‑exclusive and first‑release merchandise from across the featured IPs. Fans can also find DRAGON BALL elements, including a Super Saiyan Son Goku statue inspired by the iconic "Kamehameha" moment, adding an additional photo highlight within the shopping experience.

Combining spectacular photo spots, interactive experiences and limited collectibles, "Bandai Namco Asia Journey in Hong Kong @ Harbour City" invites fans from around the world to step into the worlds of their favourite franchises — all in one unforgettable journey.

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