HEARTS ON FIRE CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF BRILLIANCE WITH NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN WHAT'S YOUR SIGNATURE?

HONG KONG, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEARTS ON FIRE, the international jewelry brand known for the unparalleled sparkle of its diamonds, launches its 30th anniversary celebration with a new global campaign, What's Your Signature?

Marking three decades of craftsmanship, innovation and artistry, the campaign honors the brand's legacy and reputation as "The World's Most Perfectly Cut Diamond®": a belief in diamonds as a form of personal expression, empowering women to shine confidently.

For 30 years, HEARTS ON FIRE has been dedicated to crafting diamonds of exceptional fire, brilliance, and scintillation, achieved through the precision of its signature cut. Designed to reflect individuality, What's Your Signature? redefines modern self-expression - not how a woman is seen or what she wears, but how she sees herself. At the heart of the campaign lies a powerful idea of self-reflection, where the camera becomes a mirror capturing a quiet confidence that is self-defined and deeply personal. As diamonds respond to light and movement, each woman reveals her signature in a way that feels alive and personal.

Featuring the brand's iconic collections, including the newly released DREAM collection, the campaign presents each piece as an extension of the wearer, with the brilliance of each diamond reflecting her strength, authenticity, and individuality, mirroring the precision and perfection that define every HEARTS ON FIRE creation.

As the brand celebrates 30 years of signature sparkle, What's Your Signature? sets the tone for a year of global anniversary initiatives. From private client experiences and in-store installations to a globally amplified social conversation led through creators and tastemakers, the campaign invites women to define and share their own signature. Later in the year, the brand will also introduce commemorative special-edition creations designed to mark this milestone.

Launching globally on April 2, 2026, What's Your Signature? marks the beginning of HEARTS ON FIRE's 30th anniversary year - a celebration of brilliance, individuality, and three decades of setting the standard for diamond perfection.

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High resolution film and images are available: LINK