Hightekers acquires Serviap Global to strengthen global EOR capabilities

LONDON and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightekers, a global provider of Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, freelancer, and contractor management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Serviap Global, a leading LATAM-based EOR and contractor management services provider. The acquisition marks a major milestone in the Hightekers Group's ongoing global expansion.

Roger Oudiz, Chairman of Hightekers Victor Anaya, Co-Founder and CEO of Serviap Global

Following the acquisition of Asia-focused Eos Global Expansion in April, the addition of Serviap Global extends Hightekers' direct operational footprint to 40 countries, with a further 100+ served through its certified partner network. As demand for flexible global hiring and employment continues to accelerate, the combined group will deliver truly local expertise at a rare scale across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the US, and now Latin America. With the addition of Serviap, Hightekers' teams now collectively support over 3,500 workers worldwide.

Making flexible work simple and rewarding worldwide

"This acquisition reflects our ambition to build the most agile global platform for the Future of Work," said Roger Oudiz, Chairman of Hightekers. "By welcoming Serviap Global, we secure a strong LATAM presence and continue our strategy of offering clients a seamless, fully compliant, and premium service experience wherever they hire talent. Together, we now combine deep local expertise with global reach — a capability that very few players in the market can deliver."

United by a human centric approach

"We're thrilled to join forces with Hightekers, whose rapid growth and regional expertise drive greater value for our clients and partners," said Victor Anaya, Co-Founder and CEO of Serviap Global. "In our industry, a strong technology platform is essential, but every client and contract has unique needs. Like Hightekers, we pride ourselves on understanding those needs through close, personal relationships, and we're excited to bring this same level of tailored service to our customers worldwide."

One global platform and brand by 2026

With the acquired companies' CEOs now on the Hightekers board and contributing up to 20 years of local market expertise, the group has begun executing a full integration roadmap, which includes:

A unified global brand by 2026.

by 2026. A single technology platform supporting client onboarding, workforce management, and compliance across all countries.

supporting client onboarding, workforce management, and compliance across all countries. A consolidated global service offering covering EOR, contractor management, umbrella and freelance solutions, payroll, and global compliance.

covering EOR, contractor management, umbrella and freelance solutions, payroll, and global compliance. Enhanced self-service tools for clients and workers, enabling faster deployment and greater operational accuracy.

About Hightekers

Founded in 2016 in London and Paris, Hightekers is a global Employer of Record (EOR) and workforce solutions provider supporting individuals and companies worldwide with international hiring, compliant work arrangements, and payroll. The group now operates directly in 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, and serves an additional 100+ countries through its certified partner network.

Website: https://www.hightekers.com

About Serviap Global

Founded in 2010 in Mexico City, Serviap Global is a leading provider of Employer of Record (EOR) and contractor-management services in LATAM. With over 15 years of experience, Serviap supports businesses in hiring and managing talent, helping organizations expand internationally with reliable local guidance.

Website: https://www.serviapgroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836798/Roger_Oudiz_Hightekers.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836799/Victor_Anaya_Serviap_Global.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837503/Hightekers_Serviap_Global_Logo.jpg