Hisense's Overseas Annual Revenue Surpasses $12.2 Billion USD

Hisense Group Announces New Goals for the Future at 55th Anniversary

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced a remarkable milestone with its overseas business revenue surpassing $12.2 billion USD in the fiscal year of 2023. This significant achievement was revealed at the Group's 55th-anniversary celebrations, at which the company also unveiled its ambitious future goals.

Hisense has significantly expanded its global footprint and achieved breakthroughs in technological foundation

Over the past five years, Hisense has significantly expanded its global footprint and achieved breakthroughs in technological foundation. The company's acquisition of SanDen Corporation and development of AI picture quality chips were catalysts for growth, enabling Hisense to enter new markets and enhance its technological capabilities. As a result, Hisense's overseas revenue has more than doubled since 2019, while in 2023 Hisense Group's revenue surpassed $28.7 billion USD.

At the celebration event, Hisense Group Chairman, Mr. Jia Shaoqian, delivered the speech "Faithful as in the Beginning, Creating the Future", introducing future goals, including becoming a high-quality development model by leveraging industrial clusters; transitioning towards green and low-carbon operations; expanding its global reach through transformation from China-centric to a truly global management model; and establishing a world-class enterprise and global brand.

"We continue to strengthen our core competitiveness in technology and products, leverage strong appeal in cross-cultural integration, and enhance global competitiveness in building a brand matrix," emphasized Mr. Jia. "Hisense will persist in developing our own brands, aiming for the high-end market in resolutely striving to become world-class!"

With a focus on innovation, Hisense has dedicated approximately 5% of its annual revenue to R&D, with 30% of that investment directed towards pre-research. By prioritizing user needs and customer satisfaction, Hisense ensures that its products and technologies serve users and create value.

Hisense has established a strong global presence with 36 industrial parks and production bases, 30 R&D centers, and 64 overseas offices, forming a "5+1" network covering Europe, the Americas, ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, and China. To drive growth, Hisense is accelerating its manufacturing footprint globally. In Africa, the company is establishing new production facilities, while in ASEAN and Latin America, Hisense is increasing localizing production and research capabilities. This strategic expansion will enable Hisense to better serve customers and strengthen its global competitive position.

With the vision of building a "Century-old Company", Hisense is committed to ongoing improvements in corporate governance. By benchmarking against global best practices, fostering board diversity, and implementing a more robust structure, the company aims to enhance its governance level and accelerate its journey towards becoming a world-class enterprise.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

