Huawei Unveils a New Era of Foldable Excellence at 'Unfold the Classic' Launch in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled several highly anticipated products that ushers in a new era of flagship foldable excellence, as part of the "Unfold the Classic" HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch held in Dubai on December 12.

HUAWEI Mate X6 HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 HUAWEI XMAGE Dubai Gala

Amongst the brand new innovations include the HUAWEI Mate X6, HUAWEI nova 13 series, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, HUAWEI FreeClip Rose Gold and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5. This comprehensive suite of products represents a new era of flagship innovation, showcasing Huawei's commitment to continuous advancement and elevating consumer engagement.

HUAWEI Mate X6: Makes a Stunning Global Debut

Headlining the HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch event is the next generation of their Mate series foldables, the HUAWEI Mate X6. An all-rounded and advanced smartphone that brings significant upgrades to display, camera, durability, user experience, and more.

HUAWEI Mate X6's Space-Age Orbit around the camera layout gets inspiration from planetary orbits, symbolizing the infinite possibility of the future. The exclusive Nebula Gray edition is named after its nebula texture, smooth to the touch, which is crafted via Micro-Nano 3D Topography using an innovative material called Vegan Fiber. The HUAWEI Mate X6 is also available in Nebula Red and Black.

An innovative distributed architecture delivers a huge leap in HUAWEI Mate X6's network, cooling, and durability.

The incredible camera system features a new Ultra Chroma Camera with 1.50 million spectral channels, a 50 MP Ultra Aperture Camera that supports a 10-size physical aperture, a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48 MP telephoto micro camera, enabling breakthrough foldable photography.

HUAWEI Mate X6 introduces Live Multi-task, a new way to multi-task efficiently. With this feature, users can run three applications simultaneously with the screen unfolded in an expanded view.

HUAWEI nova 13 Series: Super Selfie, Super Pattern

HUAWEI nova 13 Series, introduces the new Dynamic Plaid Texture Design, multi-focal portrait capabilities, and AI-driven innovations, ushering a fresh wave of trends while embodying the creative spirit of the younger generation.

Inspired by high-fashion elements, HUAWEI nova 13 Series debuts the striking Loden Green colourway, along with Black and White, with the innovative Dynamic Plaid Texture Design that embodies a blend of sophistication and minimalism.

Staying true to its fashion-forward, the HUAWEI nova 13 Series brings plaid from clothing and accessories into the world of handheld design, crafting a play of light and shadow. Featuring nano-level precision in the Dynamic Plaid Texture Design, it combines bold, tech-inspired sophistication with a modern touch. The pattern's shading shifts subtly with viewing angles, adding a dynamic visual appeal.

When it comes to cameras, the HUAWEI nova 13 Series brings support for multi-focal portrait capabilities for both front and rear cameras, delivering portrait shots with a richly artistic atmosphere. HUAWEI nova 13 Pro introduces an upgraded 50 MP Adjustable Aperture Camera with a variable aperture range of F1.4 to F4.0, which adapts seamlessly to various shooting scenarios. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the camera improves light sensitivity for clearer results in low-light conditions. Additionally, the 3X Optical Zoom Telephoto Portrait Camera with OIS provides versatile zoom options, perfect for medium to long-distance portrait shots.

Huawei's propriety XD Portrait Engine shines by refining photography across shape, texture, glow, colour, and blur, while offering three enhanced portrait styles, mainly Natural, Delicate and Stylish for different shoot scenarios. The debut of AI Best Expression feature also helps enhance burst shots with intelligent AI adjustments, allowing users to choose their best most natural expressions to guarantee that everyone looks their best.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4: First TWS Earbuds Under the HUAWEI SOUND Brand

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 continues the series hallmark of being Huawei's flagship lineup of high-end wireless earbuds. Debuting under HUAWEI SOUND Brand, it has established groundbreaking standards for TWS earbuds performance in terms of lossless audio transmission, advanced noise cancellation algorithm and acoustics design.

Built on a foundation of advanced technical expertise and acoustic artistry, these earbuds deliver an unparalleled listening experience, combining high-resolution lossless transmission, Dual-driver True Sound system, and precise sound reproduction. The result is an immersive and exhilarating auditory experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 now offers up to an astounding 2.3 Mbps of lossless audio transmission[1], as compared to 1.5 Mbps from the previous generation. It supports Huawei proprietary Bluetooth protocol L2HC 4.0 codec[2], allowing uncompressed transmission of high-quality lossless audio at 48 kHz/24-bit. With the newly retuned Dual-driver True Sound, it works in harmony with Digital Cross-Over technology to deliver a rich and lifelike sound experience.

When it comes to call clarity, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4's Stable & Clear Calls can eliminate up to 100 dB[3] of external noise during calls thanks to Huawei's ever-evolving AI noise reduction algorithm, 3 microphones with bone-conduction VPU microphone for enhanced noise isolation.

HUAWEI XMAGE Dubai Gala：A Heartwarming World

Starting from Dubai on 9th May, after stops in Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Istanbul, A Heartwarming World -- HUAWEI XMAGE Dubai Gala is the conclusion of the HUAWEI XMAGE worldwide shows in 2024. It showcased this year's extraordinary winning works, which inspire consumers to use innovative HUAWEI products to create, to capture, and to challenge.

[1] The earbuds support up to 2.3 Mbps of lossless audio transmission when connected to a HUAWEI Mate X6 phone running EMUI 15 or a later version. The 2.3 Mbps transmission capability is certified by HWA. This feature is only available on certain phone models running certain operating systems. For details, see https://consumer.huawei.com/en/support/content/en-us15900030/. The earbuds support up to 1.5 Mbps of lossless audio transmission when connected to a HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro/HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra phone running EMUI 14 or a later version. Data comes from Huawei labs. When connected to other phone models, the earbuds support up to 990 Kbps of HD audio transmission [2] L2HC 4.0 is only available on HUAWEI phones/tablets running EMUI 15 or a later version. [3] Data comes from Huawei labs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580019/HUAWEI_Mate_X6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580018/HUAWEI_FreeBuds_Pro_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580017/HUAWEI_XMAGE_Dubai_Gala.jpg