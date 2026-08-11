ICANN Publishes Guidance to Help Prepare for the October 2026 Root KSK Rollover

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) today published updated guidance to help members of the global Internet community understand the potential impact of the Root Zone Key Signing Key (KSK) rollover scheduled for 11 October 2026. The guide, What to Expect During the Root KSK Rollover, describes the potential effects on Domain Name System Security Extensions-validating resolvers, what affected users may experience, and how resolver operators can identify and address failures.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/icann/9384251-en-icann-guidance-to-prepare-for-october-2026-root-ksk-rollover

The guide, available in all six United Nations languages and Portuguese, builds on experience from the 2018 rollover and explains what operators should expect before, during, and after the rollover. It includes recommendations for preparing systems, explains automated trust anchor updates, identifies when manual action may be required, and answers common operational questions.

The root KSK is the cryptographic key that secures the Domain Name System (DNS) root zone through DNSSEC. Periodically replacing this key is a standard security practice that helps maintain the long-term security and resilience of the Internet's naming system.

On 11 October 2026, the new root KSK (KSK-2024) will become the active key used to sign the root zone.

The rollover is designed to minimize impact for Internet users and organizations that have properly configured DNSSEC validation. Organizations operating DNSSEC-validating recursive resolvers, DNS software vendors, and operators with manually configured trust anchors should confirm their systems are prepared before 11 October.

ICANN supports the technical community through updated documentation, FAQs, instructional videos, webinars, technical presentations, and direct engagement with network operators, Internet service providers, governments, and other stakeholders.

"The root KSK rollover is an important part of maintaining the security and resilience of the DNS," said Kim Davies, Vice President, IANA Services, and President, PTI. "Helping organizations prepare, verify their systems, and take any necessary actions before the rollover is essential to ensuring its success. We hope that by providing clear guidance and engaging with the technical community will assist in readiness."

Organizations operating DNSSEC-validating recursive resolvers should review the guidance, verify their systems configurations, and complete any necessary testing before 11 October 2026. The guide and additional technical resources are available on ICANN's Root Zone KSK Rollover webpage and the IANA website.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

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