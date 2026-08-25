ICP DAS-BMP Brings Advanced Medical TPU Portfolio to Medical Manufacturing Asia 2026

HSINCHU, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), will exhibit at Medical Manufacturing Asia 2026, taking place September 9–11 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore (Booth 2U20). Exhibiting together with its manufacturing partner, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd., the company will showcase its comprehensive medical TPU portfolio while also introducing integrated medical tubing extrusion and contract manufacturing (OEM/ODM) services for medical device manufacturers.

Image by ICP DAS-BMP

The spotlight will be on two TPU innovations addressing critical needs in medical device manufacturing: the Low-Migration Series and the Low-Friction Series.

The Low-Migration Arothane™ ARP-B20 TPU complies with ISO 10993 and is suitable for implantation up to 90 days. Its unique formulation minimizes additive migration to the surface of processed medical devices, helping maintain long-term stability.

The Low-Friction Series features an inherently smooth surface that eliminates the need for coatings or post-processing. Made entirely of TPU and free from PFAS and plasticizers, its low-friction properties provide medical professionals with improved comfort and control when handling invasive catheters with guidewires, such as nasogastric tubes and central venous catheters.

ICP DAS-BMP will also present its comprehensive TPU portfolio for medical applications. The ARP, ALP, and ALC series support devices with Limited, Prolonged, and Long-term contact durations under ISO 10993-1. For radiopaque applications, the ARP/ALP/ALC-B20/B40 series contains 20–40% barium sulfate, while the ARP-W/WG series is formulated with 40–60% tungsten to enhance visibility in invasive or implantable devices. The Engineering Arothane™ EARP series, known for clarity and mechanical strength, is ideal for orthodontic parts, Luer-Lock connectors, and other precision components.

At Booth 2U20, visitors can discover ICP DAS-BMP's complete medical TPU portfolio and consult with ICP DAS-BMP and Towards Buddha on material selection, medical tubing extrusion, and contract manufacturing (OEM/ODM) solutions tailored to their project requirements.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP uses smart factory practices to enhance product quality and shorten delivery times. The company provides responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com