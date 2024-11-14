Inaugural Global South Media and Think Tank Forum held in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Development and Revitalization: A New Journey for the Global South," the inaugural Global South Media and Think Tank Forum was held here from Monday to Tuesday.

Congratulatory messages from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were read out at the forum.

The organizers of the forum said both President Xi and President Lula issued new important guidelines on the development of the Global South. The Global South is gaining momentum and becoming an indispensable and constructive force in the international community.

The forum is being held against the backdrop of the upcoming 19th G20 Summit in Brazil this month. Various media outlets and think tanks are expected to jointly amplify the voice of the Global South regarding upholding peace, opening up and development, global governance, and mutual learning among civilizations. They should demonstrate the responsibilities of the Global South, unite efforts for modernization of Global South nations, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Among the guests of the forum are Dima Al-Khatib, director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, Yeidckol Polevnsky Gurwitz, chair of the Asia-Pacific Foreign Relations Committee of the Mexican Senate and Muhammad Ali Ali, managing director of News Agency of Nigeria. The guests asserted that the Global South is experiencing significant development, greatly impacting the trajectory of world history.

They hoped that the media and think tanks of the Global South will prioritize development and cooperation and promote global governance reform guided by the principles of fairness, justice, openness and inclusiveness. The guests called for all parties involved to collaborate to boost the new development of the Global South, create a new chapter of mutual learning among civilizations, and meet the new challenges of the all-media era.

During the opening ceremony, the Global South Media News Network was launched. The Sao Paulo Declaration of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum, the think tank report "A New Model for Human Advancement and Its Global Significance" and multilingual versions of the report "Awakening of the Global South" were also released.

Guided by China's State Council Information Office and jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency and Brazil Communication Company, the forum drew around 350 representatives from 170 media organizations, think tanks, government agencies, and enterprises from more than 70 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557636/image_5004149_12267501.jpg