Leading "move-and-earn" app STEPN partners with adidas on exclusive NFT sneakers

Web3's biggest lifestyle app joins hands with adidas to bring co-branded digital sneakers to 5 million users

SYDNEY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Move-and-earn lifestyle app STEPN today announces the launch of STEPN x adidas Genesis Sneakers – a limited-edition NFT collection developed in collaboration with adidas.

The Solana-based generative NFT collection features 1,000 unique items inspired by the brand's most iconic running silhouettes.

The STEPN x adidas Genesis Sneakers collection drops on Wednesday, April 17, on STEPN's sister NFT marketplace MOOAR .

This genesis collection is the first of a series of co-branded activities between STEPN and adidas over a one-year partnership that will see further NFT drops and physical, wearable items on the roadmap. It also underlines STEPN's commitment to growing the nascent "move-to-earn" sector into a space that improves lives while making future technology accessible across generations.

STEPN's community-focused approach has been a hallmark of its enormous success to date. With 5 million registered users, it currently ranks among the top lifestyle rewards apps in the world. This announcement follows a hugely successful airdrop on Wednesday, April 10, that saw the STEPN community rewarded with tokens worth around $30 million.

This is also the latest in a string of high-profile partnerships for STEPN that have paved the way for "FitTech", including collaborations on digital wearables with DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, Japanese animation series Ghost in the Shell, and soccer club Atlético de Madrid.

Commenting on the partnership, Shiti Manghani, CEO of STEPN by FSL, says: "This collaboration between STEPN and adidas underscores how powerful it is when you can move-and-earn in both the virtual and real world simultaneously. That such a physical and digital - or 'phygital' - partnership between the most widely used lifestyle app and a global brand like adidas are now a reality indicates the direction lifestyle rewards are going."

The STEPN x adidas Genesis Sneakers collection will be sold via the MOOAR marketplace and priced in STEPN's native GMT token, at 10,000 GMT each. The collection will be distributed via a two-phase raffle (with a full refund for those who don't win).

On April 17, the first phase will kick off, where 200 NFTs have been reserved for the most loyal users. This allowlist includes holders of 'ALTS by adidas' NFTs and eligible members of the broader FSL community, including users of STEPN, marketplace MOOAR, and blockchain game Gas Hero.

The second phase will be a public raffle sale, where the remaining supply of 790 NFTs will become available. This phase will run from April 18 to April 21. Winners will be drawn every 24 hours, and they will be able to claim their prizes on the MOOAR marketplace. Limits are set to one NFT per wallet to ensure the collection is fairly distributed.

About STEPN:

STEPN stands as the leading move-and-earn platform globally, motivating individuals to stay active. Launched in 2021 by FSL, it currently boasts 5 million users, and ranks among the top Web3 applications. By incentivizing exercise through rewards, the app requires users to purchase a virtual Sneaker NFT, link their smartphones, and earn rewards through walking, jogging, or running.

For more information users can visit STEPN's Official Website | Twitter

About adidas:

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €22.5 billion in 2022.

