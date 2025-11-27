DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced support for USDT0 deposits and withdrawals on Mantle Network, becoming one of the first global exchanges to enable seamless cross-chain USDT0 flows. This integration makes Mantle the largest exchange-related Layer 2 network by total value locked (TVL). By supporting the new cross-chain standard for USDT, Mantle and Bybit are jointly positioned at the forefront of unified stablecoin liquidity infrastructure.

Mantle and Bybit Unite to Bring USDT0, the Omnichain Deployment of Tether’s USDT Stablecoin, to the Largest Exchange-Related Network

USDT0 is the cross-chain deployment of USDT, the largest stablecoin, serving as a "unified liquidity layer" across multiple networks. Built on LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, USDT0 uses a mint-and-burn architecture that maintains a strict 1:1 backing and eliminates fragmented bridges.

With this launch, Bybit users will soon be able to:

Deposit USDT0 from Mantle Network directly into Bybit

Withdraw USDT0 from Bybit directly to Mantle Network

Enjoy zero-fee USDT0 withdrawals to Mantle for a limited time

This collaboration brings together USDT0 as a liquidity infrastructure, Mantle as a leading exchange-linked L2 network, and Bybit as a global liquidity venue to help build the next phase of cross-chain stablecoin infrastructure.

USDT0 as a Unified USDT Layer

USDT0 aims to reshape stablecoin movement with:

One liquidity layer: A single omnichain representation of USDT, not fragmented wrapped variants.

Native cross-chain architecture: Using LayerZero's OFT standard for direct mint-and-burn transfers.

Simplified UX: Eliminating multi-hop bridging and complex routing for users and institutions.

Bybit's support for USDT0 on Mantle syncs centralized liquidity, onchain applications, and cross-chain flows into a cohesive experience, giving users more predictable and efficient access to Tether-based liquidity.

Mantle as a Leading Exchange-Connected Network for USDT0

Mantle Network is a modular Layer 2 built on Ethereum, with deep ties to exchange infrastructure and a focus on distribution and liquidity for tokenized assets and real-world finance. Being among the first exchange-related networks to support USDT0 early, alongside Tether & Bybit, reinforces Mantle's positioning as:

A high-performance L2 optimized for stablecoin settlement and cross-chain flows.

A gateway for exchange liquidity and institutional capital entering onchain ecosystems.

A hub for DeFi, tokenization, and RWA markets built on stable, programmable collateral like USDT0.

For users, this means:

Fast, low-cost USDT0 transfers on Mantle.

Direct access to Bybit markets using USDT0 as a settlement and liquidity asset.

Streamlined deployment of capital into Mantle-native applications.

"Supporting USDT0 early, together with Tether and Bybit, is a strategic step for Mantle," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "It strengthens Mantle's role as a core venue for cross-chain stablecoin liquidity and the onchain capital markets that depend on it."

"USDT0 was designed to unify liquidity across chains, and Mantle's high-performance infrastructure makes it an ideal network for this vision," said Lorenzo R., Co-Founder at USDT0. "Working alongside Bybit and Mantle enables us to deliver a more seamless, interoperable stablecoin standard that improves UX and accelerates multi-chain adoption for users and institutions alike."

Improving Onchain UX and Capital Movement

USDT0 is designed to make stablecoin flows feel more intuitive and direct:

More efficient cross-chain liquidity movement

Reduced operational friction for both retail and institutional users

Stronger alignment between centralized exchange rails and onchain destinations

Bybit's integration adds:

A centralized liquidity hub for USDT0 trading and portfolio management

Direct on/off-ramps between Mantle and Bybit

Free withdrawals during the initial rollout to encourage early adoption

Strategic Importance for Tether, Mantle, and Bybit

The early alignment across all three parties reflects a broader industry shift toward:

Cross-chain stablecoin standards that unify rather than fragment liquidity

Next-generation L2 infrastructure designed for high-volume capital flows

Integration between issuers, exchanges, and high-performance networks

Infrastructure required for DeFi, tokenization, and institutional-grade asset movement

With USDT0 now live on Mantle and will soon be available on Bybit, the ecosystem takes a major step toward a borderless, frictionless stablecoin standard that will underpin the next era of onchain finance.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with onchain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

For more information about Mantle, please visit: mantle.xyz

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

About USDT0

USDT0, the unified liquidity network for USDT, simplifies cross-chain movement without fragmented pools or complex bridges. As the unified gateway for USDT interoperability and expansion, USDT0 simplifies cross-chain liquidity, enhances accessibility, and unlocks new use cases for Tether holders, businesses, and DeFi platforms. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, USDT0 is redefining how USDT operates across networks. For more information, visit USDT0.to or follow us on Twitter @USDT0 .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

