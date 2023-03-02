MWC 2023: Huawei Hosts Press Conference on Industry Scenario Innovation and SME Business Strategies

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei Enterprise BG held a press conference themed "Leading Digital Infrastructure for New Value Together", announcing its business strategies to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) go digital. More than 100 journalists from global media were invited to discuss, how to engage more profoundly with trending industry scenarios through the use of innovative measures, such as digital infrastructure, digital transformation, and low-carbon development.

Rapid Growth of Huawei Enterprise Business, Making the World More Digital

Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG mentioned that Huawei's sales revenue is expected to reach CNY636.9 billion in 2022, and enterprise business has maintained rapid growth. Huawei Enterprise BG is committed to facilitating digital transformation for industries such as finance, government, transportation, and energy. So far, it has developed more than 100 solutions for a wide range of industry scenarios.

In the financial industry, Huawei has worked with customers and partners to support financial institutions to build sustainable digital ecosystems. Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Global Digital Finance, highlighted that mobile and intelligent financial services are more and more popular, and the core fields are highly digitalized. Huawei strives to accelerate technology application in six fields, including shifting from transaction to digital engagement, developing cloud-native applications and data, evolving infrastructure to MEGA, industrializing data and AI application, enhancing real-time data analysis, and moving towards a cutting-edge AI brain. In this way, we help financial customers accelerate changes, innovatively improve productivity, and make productivity visible, and speed up evolution towards the future.

In terms of public services, Huawei leverages ICTs to make public services more convenient and efficient. Hong-Eng Koh, Global Chief of Public Services Industry Scientist of Huawei Enterprise BG, highlighted that Huawei delivers smart healthcare solutions in four scenarios: all-optical medical imaging, smart ward, digital pathology, and healthcare ICT infrastructure. These solutions allow patients to experience more convenient medical services whilst simultaneously helping medical staff improve their overall efficiency, realizing high-quality treatment and high-efficiency management.

Huawei's Strategy in Helping SMEs Go Digital

SMEs play an important role in the economy and society. During the press conference, Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG, announced Huawei's global SME business strategies, and its intentions to increase investments in the SME market in order to drive partners to achieve business success. Centering "partner-centricity", Huawei vowed to support partners as they systematize end-to-end capabilities in R&D, marketing, sales, supply, and services, and has made or committed to the following efforts in terms of organization, channel, and IT equipment:

Organization: Huawei has established organizations responsible for global commercial and distribution business, including six distribution product R&D teams including, but not limited to, datacom campus, security, optical network, industry awareness, intelligent collaboration and storage, to ensure that all R&D resources are in place.

Channel: Huawei has further optimized its channel system to better support partners and integrators in the commercial market, as well as distributors and engineering service suppliers in the distribution market.

IT equipment: Huawei will strengthen the investment in partners' digital tools and platforms, including offering centralized digital platforms (with both PC and mobile) to support partners' online marketing, trading and services.

In 2023, Huawei will continue to work together with partners to help more SME customers transform digitally and achieve business success.

Aggregating the Partner Ecosystem and Increasing Investment to Promote the "Huawei Empower Program"

Haijun Xiao, President of Global Partner Development and Sales Dept of Huawei Enterprise BG, emphasized that the BG has increased investment in joint market expansion, enablement, and marketing with partners. Through this, Huawei aims to guide and encourage more capable partners to help customers achieve digital success.

"Huawei Empower Program" has made significant progress in solution development, enablement, and talent ecosystem building.

In the future, Huawei will continue to work with partners to stay customer-centric, deepen industry scenario engagement, and respond to changing requirements through innovation. It will support customers on their digital transformation journeys and accelerate digitalization among SMEs, in the pursuit of a more connected and intelligent world.

