New ReSound Sensia™ hearing aids lift the voice you want to hear - not just the loudest

Automatically, accurately, proven.

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GN, a global leader in hearing technology, announces ReSound Sensia™, a new family of premium hearing aids built on the company's new AI platform. ReSound Sensia combines the world's most accurate environmental classifier, an advanced 4-microphone directional beamformer and Deep Neural Network (DNN) noise reduction to automatically lift the speech the user wants to focus on. This powerful combination of technologies has been proven to tackle hearing in noisy environments by world-renowned institutions and by users in real-world scenarios.

ReSound Sensia™ is a new family of premium hearing aids built on GN's new AI platform.

"Hearing aids that use DNN noise reduction can suppress background noise, but most do so without reference to what the listener actually wants to hear," said Peter Justesen, President, GN's Hearing division. "In practice, this means the loudest voice in the environment is amplified, even though it is often not the one the user is trying to follow. ReSound Sensia highlights the speech people want to focus on. This is made possible with a new AI platform in combination with a trio of leading technologies that work with the brain to deliver clarity."

ReSound Sensia, the world's smallest AI hearing aid1 is powered by GN's new AI platform and introduces Intelligent All-Around an innovative approach to sound processing. At the heart of the Intelligent All-Around feature, AcoustIQ™ accurately classifies the sound environment in real time, with 88% greater accuracy in classification and feature engagement than the closest premium solution.2 This ensures features are activated at the moment when they are needed, ensuring the hearing aid user receives the greatest hearing benefit in that environment. AcoustIQ orchestrates ReSound Sensia's leading 4-microphone beamforming technology that allows users to focus on what they want to hear by simply facing the speech source, together with a new DNN denoising approach that automatically helps lift conversations.

"We've taken a user-centred approach with ReSound Sensia, building in multiple technical innovations that are orchestrated by AcoustIQ, which accurately classifies the listening environment and activates each feature when the user needs it," added Laurel Christensen, Ph.D., Chief Audiology Officer at GN. "ReSound Sensia can be trusted to engage the features that best improve hearing in noise when they are needed while not making the decision of what to hear for the listener. For HCPs this automatic engagement translates into practice outcomes as performance in difficult environments no longer depends on the patient remembering to change programs."

Designed to work with Cochlear™ sound processors

GN is also introducing ReSound Sensia™ Bimodal and ReSound Enzo™ IA Bimodal, designed to work with Cochlear® Nucleus® sound processors to support integrated performance, reliable connectivity and a seamless bimodal hearing experience. This latest step in GN's collaboration with Cochlear through the Smart Hearing Alliance reflects the shared dedication to the journey and commitment to delivering state-of-the-art bimodal solutions.

The ReSound Sensia range and the equivalent Beltone Illuminate family will be available in the US, Germany, and Austria on August 20, with more markets to follow in the coming months.

Read the full announcement at https://www.gn.com/Newsroom/News#!#2026%7CEnglish%7CPressRelease.

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