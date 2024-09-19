Passion is the Occasion: Abu Dhabi Calendar Announces Showstopping 2024-2025 Season

Steve Harvey and Ahmed Al Jasmi present the latest Abu Dhabi Calendar, celebrating events that inspire people to embrace their passions – across sports, culture, music & entertainment

Highlights include the return of Coldplay, New Year's Eve with Andrea Bocelli, Animenia's debut, the MICHELIN Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Nights, and diverse heritage festivals

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passion for music. Passion for culture. Passion for sports and unforgettable moments. With the adrenaline of live concerts, the thrill of championship sports events, and the flavours of a gourmet food festival, the 2024-2025 season of the Abu Dhabi Calendar invites you to embrace your passions to the fullest.

Immerse yourself in excitement and celebration with the latest edition of the Abu Dhabi Calendar: Passion is the Occasion. Enjoy a carefully curated line-up where passion takes centre stage. Get ready for Coldplay's Abu Dhabi return, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, a doubleheader of NBA Abu Dhabi Games presented by ADQ, an MMA spectacle with UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway, the debut of Animenia to delight anime fans, and the return of Liwa Village, Liwa International Festival, and Al Hosn Festival, enriching the wide variety of experiences on offer.

Endless Music & Entertainment

Coming soon! The excitement kicks off in September with the star-studded International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards festival, which will be hosted by the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Returning to Abu Dhabi for an unprecedented third time, this celebration of cinema sets the stage for a season filled with remarkable moments.

October brings you the Backstreet Boys – legendary and larger than life, the boy band icons will deliver an unforgettable performance on their DNA Tour. The same month, Animenia debuts in Abu Dhabi, offering anime and comic book fans a thrilling celebration of Japanese pop culture with cosplay, gaming, and exclusive fan experiences.

Take That will also perform at Etihad Park, adding to the October excitement. The same month, Abdul Majeed Abdullah takes the stage at Etihad Arena, with comedian Matt Rife also bringing his world tour to the same venue.

November brings an array of musical talent. SZA is headlining Wireless Festival Middle East, captivating audiences with her soulful voice. The legendary A.R. Rahman of Jai Ho! fame will pump up the crowd at Etihad Arena, while Diljit Dosanjh brings his energetic Dil-Luminati Tour to Yas Island for the first time.

December in Abu Dhabi promises a packed schedule of standout events. During the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, music icons Maroon 5, Muse, and Eminem will light up the stage each evening. This year will also see the region's first-ever Afterlife event, with top DJs headlining the Yasalam Official After-Party.

For even more live music in December, Bryan Adams, Akon and Anastacia will take the stage at Etihad Arena. Meanwhile, Ben Elton will entertain audiences with his signature wit and humour, adding comedic flair to the month's line-up.

Closing out the year in style, Saadiyat Nights returns for its second edition, running from December to February. The event will feature local, regional, and global talent – including legendary Egyptian composer Omar Khairat and American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men. Adding to the festivities, Andrea Bocelli will deliver a special New Year's Eve performance at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, captivating the audience with his timeless voice and signature style.

2025 starts on a high note with Coldplay's eagerly anticipated return to Abu Dhabi. In February, Louvre Abu Dhabi's Masquerave will blend art and music in a unique celebration, while April sees the return of BRED Abu Dhabi, the region's neo-culture festival, featuring a dynamic mix of global performances, cutting-edge fashion, diverse street food, and exciting sports challenges.

Immersive cultural moments

Encounter art in the coming months, starting with the Traditional Handicrafts Festival in October, which celebrates the artisans and craftsmanship behind some of the most cherished Emirati handicrafts.

Explore public art in November when Abu Dhabi hosts the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial for the first time, featuring art installations and performances by over 70 UAE-based and international artists. This event explores the theme of "Public Matter" and will activate public spaces in the city. Art lovers have much to admire with the Abu Dhabi Art Fair taking place in the same month, presenting pieces by a diverse range of renowned and up-and-coming artists from the UAE, the region, and beyond.

Mark your calendars for even more cultural performances throughout the season, including Authentic Flamenco's international tour, Abu Dhabi Classics 2024 featuring the Renaissance Ballet, Lang Lang Plays Disney, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra with Jaap Van Zweden, and Swan Lake on Ice.

Discover history and heritage at Al Hosn Festival, in January. The annual event is a living expression of Abu Dhabi's culture and is held at Al Hosn.

Feel the power of jazz in 2025. Abu Dhabi has been selected by UNESCO as the global host city for the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day. In partnership with UNESCO and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, the celebrations will take place on 30 April 2025, honoring artistic expression under the theme: "Embodying the Power of Jazz to Unite in Our Shared Humanity."

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi returns in spring 2025 as the region's forum for knowledge exchange, debate, and policy development. The three-day summit will feature a series of in-depth panels and workshops with leading experts in art, museums, cultural heritage, media, and technology.

A World of Sporting Excellence

October packs more than a punch, with diverse events for a wide range of sport fans. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games presented by ADQ will feature two preseason games and a special NBA Fan Appreciation Day. The highly anticipated UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway will add to the excitement of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which includes the thrilling UAE Warriors and Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship events.

Gear up for an exciting end to the year. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship welcomes the world's top golfers this November, shortly before Abu Dhabi T10 2024 brings fast-paced cricket action to Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. December brings the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, promising high-speed thrills at the season-ending climax and one of the most anticipated motorsport events of the year.

Get ready for more horsepower in 2025. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, The President's Cup will return in February 2025 for its 32nd edition, with more than 100 horses expected to participate.

Family and Culinary Adventures

There's still time to book for Disney On Ice in October – but only just. The enchanting show brings beloved characters to life in an enchanting ice-skating spectacle. Soon after in November, the debut of Life of Pi takes viewers on a tale of adventure, perseverance, and hope.

November also sees the MOTN Festival arrive in Al Dhafra for the second time, offering wholesome family entertainment, music, and plenty of high-energy adventures, with further stops in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi in the following month.

There's adventure and excitement at Liwa Village and Liwa International Festival in December. The 2024-2025 season gathers thousands to revel in Al Dhafra's breathtaking desert landscape, featuring live music, high-octane thrills, a vast array of culinary offerings, and other family-fun activities.

Bubble World makes its debut in December, presenting an interactive experience perfect for children and adults alike. Yas Winter Fest, Abu Dhabi's biggest winter celebration featuring a snow park, carnival rides, and an outdoor winter cinema, is set to add to the festive cheer.

Foodies should build up an appetite for culinary events across the capital. The MICHELIN Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi will showcase culinary talent and gourmet experiences from around the world in November. Meanwhile, Secret Dinners at Louvre Abu Dhabi is cooking up something special in December. The special culinary event invites attendees to craft dishes inspired by a secret ingredient from one of the museum's artworks.

2025 is already looking flavourful. The Coffee Festival will further enrich Abu Dhabi's dynamic culinary calendar, celebrating coffee culture with a variety of brews, workshops, and (of course) tastings.

Prepare to explore your passions or discover new ones this season. Discover more on Abu Dhabi Calendar today. To watch the campaign video click here

