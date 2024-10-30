Peking University HSBC Business School Marks 20th Anniversary

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, 2024, Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) commemorated its 20th anniversary at the Shenzhen University Town Sports Center, drawing over 3,600 participants to witness this significant milestone, including leaders, alumni, faculty, and other honored guests. Coming from 13 countries across the globe, they converged to celebrate the school's achievements and build on its invaluable legacy for many more years to come.

The 20th Anniversary Ceremony Celebration Launch of the "Intelligent Information Base of Chinese Enterprises”

Reflecting on the school's 20 years of development, Hai Wen, vice chairman of Peking University council and PHBS founding dean, emphasized in his remarks that "vision and perseverance" are the foundation of the institution, "endless innovation" the cornerstone of development, and "united to achieve" the key to success. PHBS Dean Wang Pengfei noted that in the future, PHBS will maintain the enthusiasm and resilience from its founding days and continue to enhance academic leadership, talent cultivation, and internationalization, so as to further improve the school's global standing among world-class business schools.

During the ceremony, commemorative awards were presented to honor the outstanding contributions of esteemed leaders, professors, and guests who have played crucial roles in the school's development. Among the recipients from academia and industry, there were Xu Zhihong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and former president of PKU and Thomas J. Sargent, the 2011 Nobel laureate in economics and honorary director of the Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance at PHBS.

A highlight of the ceremony was the launch of the trial version of the school's "Intelligent Information Base of Chinese Enterprises," marking a significant milestone for PHBS in advancing business education and practice within the context of the AI era. Wei Wei, director of the Intelligent Center for Enterprise Information, highlighted that it is the first Chinese enterprise database to use the self-developed intelligent technology platform ExpertCPT, which will greatly enhance enterprise information inquiries and research on management cases.

PHBS UK Campus also held joint festivities, featuring a school history exhibition and alumni speeches.

With a legacy spanning two decades, PHBS has nurtured over 50,000 alumni, who now excel across diverse fields worldwide, making significant contributions in finance, academia, and beyond.

Source: https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/2024/news_1028/3649.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543944/The_20th_Anniversary_Ceremony_Celebration.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543945/Launch_Intelligent_Information_Base_Chinese_Enterprises.jpg