PRA Group Leader Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2024 International Business Awards

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global financial services company, is proud to announce Elizabeth Kersey, senior vice president of communications and public policy, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications, Investor Relations or PR Executive of the Year category in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

Elizabeth Kersey, senior vice president of communications and public policy at PRA Group, wins a Silver Stevie® award in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

"I am humbled to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized among top business leaders worldwide. This truly is a great honor, not just for me, but also for my team, as our shared success is highlighted on the global stage," said Kersey.

Kersey has more than twenty years of public affairs and government relations experience across various sectors. In her role at PRA Group, she leads public policy and communications efforts – internal and external global communications, branding, public and media relations, corporate philanthropy, community engagement and government relations. Kersey is a graduate of Virginia Tech and Old Dominion University. She serves on numerous executive and advisory boards, including the board of directors of Virginia FREE and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"Building a global brand of PRA is an extraordinary achievement which requires unique capabilities, imagination and a lot of knowledge and instinctive perception and communication skills," said one judge after reviewing Kersey's nomination. "Elizabeth Kersey seems to have influenced substantially all internal and external communication, and her work clearly leaves a mark in the history of the company."

"The International Business Awards are highly competitive and it is wonderful to see Elizabeth's work recognized among the very best, at the international level," said Vik Atal, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of PRA Group. "I thank the judges for seeing what we at PRA Group get to see every day: that Elizabeth's enduring commitment, public policy leadership and communications expertise are helping drive our company forward on these critically important fronts."

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye on Oct. 11.

"We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

