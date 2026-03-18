Pylontech Advances Southeast Asia Strategy with 150MWh Energy Storage Agreement in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech (688063.SH), a global energy storage system provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DAT Group Joint Stock Company, a leading provider of industrial automation and sustainable energy solutions in Vietnam. The agreement outlines a 150MWh energy storage deployment, marking an important step in Pylontech's continued expansion across Southeast Asia.

This collaboration underscores Pylontech's long-term commitment to the Southeast Asia market and reflects its ongoing efforts to support the region's accelerating energy transition.

Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing energy storage markets in Southeast Asia, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy integration and supportive policies. According to BloombergNEF, the country's energy storage market is expected to maintain an annual growth rate of 25%–30% over the next five years. By 2030, installed capacity is projected to reach approximately 4 GW, with total market value expected to exceed USD 5 billion.

Further supporting this momentum, the implementation of Circular No. 62/2025/TT-BCT on January 26, 2026, introduces a formal two-part tariff mechanism for battery energy storage systems (BESS). This policy is expected to accelerate energy storage adoption in Vietnam and serve as a reference for other Southeast Asian markets.

Pylontech has been an active player in the Vietnamese market for years, establishing strong partnerships and accumulating extensive project experience. Through collaboration with DAT Group, a long-term and trusted local partner, Pylontech aims to further enhance localized deployment capabilities and deliver solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the local energy market.

With vertically integrated R&D capabilities spanning from battery cells to system-level solutions, Pylontech offers a comprehensive product portfolio covering residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications. To date, Pylontech has deployed its products and solutions in more than 90 countries and regions, building a solid global track record in energy storage.

More recently, Pylontech is advancing its regional strategy by enhancing product adaptation for Southeast Asia, translating its understanding of local applications and customer needs into more competitive and scenario-ready solutions. The company has delivered multiple projects in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia, while establishing regional service centers in Vietnam and the Philippines to provide timely and efficient local support.

"We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with DAT Group and further expand our presence in Vietnam," said a spokesperson from Pylontech. "Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our global experience and localized capabilities to support the development of a more resilient and sustainable energy system across the Southeast Asia region."

About DAT Group

DAT Group Joint Stock Company is a leading product provider and solution developer in Vietnam's industrial automation and sustainable energy sectors. With nearly twenty years of experience, DAT has built a robust ecosystem characterized by excellence in culture, strategy, personnel, solutions, and technology. This ecosystem aims to enhance operational efficiency for customers and partners alike.

About Pylontech

Founded in 2009, Pylontech (688063.SH) is a dedicated energy storage system provider that went public on the STAR Market in 2020, becoming the first listed company in China focused on energy storage as its core business. With extensive expertise in electrochemistry, power electronics, and system integration, Pylontech has delivered reliable energy storage products and solutions to the global market, establishing itself as a leading player in the industry. Its products are widely used in various scenarios, including solutions for residential, C&I, grid-side storage, communication base station and data center energy storage, light-duty electric vehicles, battery-swapping and more. Website: https://en.pylontech.com.cn/?lan=en