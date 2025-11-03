Pylontech Announces the Official Opening of Its Australian Subsidiary, Strengthening Its Global Energy Storage Footprint

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Pylontech", SSE: 688063), a global leader in energy storage systems, is pleased to announce the official opening of its Australian subsidiary in Sydney. This milestone represents a major step forward in the company's global expansion strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to the Australian and New Zealand energy storage markets.

The establishment of Pylontech Australia signifies the company's full operational readiness, providing localized sales, technical services, supply chain coordination, and customer support to better serve its partners and clients across the region.

"Australia has been one of the most dynamic energy storage markets in the world, and we are proud to have been part of its journey since our first system was installed here over a decade ago," said Geoffrey Song, Vice President of Pylontech. "The launch of Pylontech Australia demonstrates our dedication to supporting local partners through closer collaboration, faster service, and more comprehensive solutions."

Australia has become one of the world's most mature and fastest-growing energy storage markets, driven by ambitious national energy transition targets. The government aims to cut emissions by 62–70% below 2005 levels by 2035, supported by programs such as the Cheaper Home Batteries initiative that help households join the clean energy transition. With the new subsidiary now fully operational, Pylontech will further accelerate the delivery of residential, commercial, and utility-scale energy storage solutions — contributing to Australia's progress toward a clean, reliable, and resilient energy future.

"By establishing a local presence, we aim to be closer to our customers — not only geographically, but also strategically," added Ned Yu, General Manager of Pylontech Australia. "This milestone enables us to serve the market with even greater agility, innovation, and responsiveness."

The opening of Pylontech Australia reaffirms the company's mission to empower global energy transformation through safe, reliable, and sustainable energy storage solutions.

About Pylontech

Founded in 2009, Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. (Pylontech, SSE: 688063) is a pioneering and leading energy storage system provider, integrating electrochemistry, power electronics, and system integration technologies. With over 2 million systems deployed globally, Pylontech has earned recognition for its innovation and quality worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers residential, commercial & industrial, and grid-scale applications, supporting global partners in achieving sustainable and secure energy transition.

