Stavian Chemical Ranks 17th in ICIS Top 100, Signaling Strong Growth Amid Global Market Challenges

HANOI, Vietnam, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavian Chemical, a leading global chemical distributor headquartered in Vietnam, proudly announces its exceptional performance in the prestigious ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors for 2024. Demonstrating the company's robust growth and resilience in the face of global market challenges, Stavian Chemical has risen to the 17th position as recognized by the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), a significant increase from 24th position last year.

Proud of the company's achievement, Dinh Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Stavian Chemical, stating, "We are honored to be recognized once again in the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors rankings for 2024. This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our company. We are resolute in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers while advancing sustainability and innovation."

Driving growth and sustainability through innovation

At the core of Stavian Chemical's continued success is its broad and diversified portfolio of services and products. Beyond its traditional chemical offerings, the company has significantly expanded into environmentally friendly solutions. Stavian Chemical offers a diverse range of green products, including recycled and bio-resins, LNG, biodegradable and plant-based packaging, polymer compounding, and circular economy initiatives to promote sustainability. This strategy not only reflects Stavian Chemical's commitment to sustainability and innovation but also positions the company as a catalyst for positive change within the chemical industry.

Aligned with Straits Research forecasts, the global chemical distribution market is projected to reach $449.36 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.3% CAGR. This growth, driven by rising demand for specialty chemicals, technological innovations, and an emphasis on sustainability, positions Stavian Chemical ideally to leverage these trends through its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Strategic expansion across global markets

Stavian Chemical's robust presence in the Asia-Pacific region remains a cornerstone of its success. Beyond its commendable global performance, Stavian Chemical has also made significant developments in markets such as Africa, the Middle East, the European Union, the United States and Latin America. The company's dedication to delivering exceptional value and promoting sustainable practices is unwavering. This demonstrates Stavian Chemical's commitment to strategically expand and meet the dynamic needs of customers regionally and globally.

As Stavian Chemical continues its trajectory of growth and innovation, its dedication to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction remains steadfast and poised for success.

About Stavian Chemical

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Stavian Chemical - a member of the multinational industrial corporation Stavian Group - is a global chemical distributor and a leading biodegradable plastic packaging manufacturer. Stavian Chemical provides an exceptional 'One-Stop Shop' solution in B2B and seamless global connectivity with its offices across the globe. With several accolades under the belt, Stavian Chemical will continue to pave the way in the industry to provide holistic and end-to-end services for regional and global clients.

For more information on Stavian Chemical, please visit: https://stavianchem.com/

