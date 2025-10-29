Supermicro Announces U.S Federal Entity to Expand Further into the Federal Market -- Extensive US-Based Manufacturing of AI Server Portfolio Targets the Federal Ecosystem

Delivers AI-optimized infrastructure, and energy-efficient computing systems, from the largest design and manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley, California

Continued growth within the U.S., with facilities and talent distributed across America

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a total IT solution provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced the creation of Super Micro Federal LLC to accelerate its expansion into the federal market. The new entity will focus on delivering high-performance, energy-efficient, and solutions that are developed, constructed, validated (and manufactured) in the USA to meet the evolving needs of American government agencies.

"Supermicro is committed to supporting the U.S. federal government in powering its next generation of technical initiatives," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Through this initiative, Supermicro will supply U.S. federal government agencies with full data center IT solutions that are manufactured and tested from our manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley, California. With our Data Center Building Block Solutions®, we can completely design and deliver the entire IT stack for a variety of data center requirements."

Supermicro's organizational expansion deepens its commitment to American innovation, domestic manufacturing and supply chain. With engineering within the United States, the company ensures faster time-to-market and time-to-online for the federal government.

The new federal subsidiary will leverage Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions, enabling rapid customization and deployment of AI-ready systems. With its strong manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. deliver performance and cost-efficiency solutions to government agencies.

With its global headquarters in San Jose, California, and recent expansion in Silicon Valley, Supermicro continues to grow its presence in the United States. The company is also exploring new manufacturing facilities in the U.S. to meet increasing demands. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to advancing American manufacturing and domestic job creation.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

