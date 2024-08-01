Supermicro Launches Plug-and-Play SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse, Empowering Developers with Scalable Performance, Flexibility, and Resource Optimization

Supermicro Rack Solution Features up to 256 of the Most Advanced NVIDIA PCIe GPUs in One Scalable Unit to Maximize Performance for 3D & AI Workloads, Optimized for NVIDIA Omniverse Large Scale Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2024 Conference -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing a new addition to its SuperCluster portfolio of plug-and-play AI infrastructure solutions for the NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform to deliver the high-performance generative AI-enhanced 3D workflows at enterprise scale. This new SuperCluster features the latest Supermicro NVIDIA OVX™ systems and allows enterprises to easily scale as workloads increase.

Supermicro SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse

"Supermicro has led the industry in developing GPU-optimized products, traditionally for 3D graphics and application acceleration, and now for AI," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With the rise of AI, enterprises are seeking computing infrastructure that combines all these capabilities into a single package. Supermicro's SuperCluster features fully interconnected 4U PCIe GPU NVIDIA-Certified Systems™ for NVIDIA Omniverse, with up to 256 NVIDIA L40S PCIe GPUs per scalable unit. The system helps deliver high performance across the Omniverse platform, including generative AI integrations. By developing this SuperCluster for Omniverse, we're not just offering a product; we're providing a gateway to the future of application development and innovation."

For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/ai-supercluster

The SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse broadens Supermicro's offerings of application-optimized AI rack solutions. A wide range of professionals depend on compute-intensive 3D workflows, with use cases ranging from product design to industrial digital twins. Generative AI has augmented existing 3D workflows and is supercharging a new era of applications. SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse helps simplify the deployment of scale-out infrastructure for the multi-workload needs of 3D and AI.

Supermicro NVIDIA OVX systems serve as the foundational building block of the cluster's compute power. Each system node hosts up to 8 of the latest NVIDIA PCIe GPUs that deliver the combination of highest 3D performance, and providing exceptional Generative AI performance via Tensor Cores and Transformer Engine support. Systems are powered by 4x 2700W Titanium Level PSUs, all within a high-airflow chassis, to ensure stability under high-utilization scenarios. Up to four BlueField®-3 SuperNICs or four NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 NICs per system provide 400Gb/s network speeds with high scalability and security.

Supermicro's 4U PCIe GPU systems are fully NVIDIA-certified for NVIDIA Omniverse, passing a rigorous validation process that tests for performance, reliability, scalability, and security. Organizations can maximize performance across the diverse range of workloads within the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform, including the world-building OpenUSD ecosystem and generative AI technologies through Omniverse Cloud APIs.

SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse is a fully interconnected infrastructure solution that ensures designers, artists, engineers, and others can access the highest level of GPU computing at the time of need, with seamless access to virtual GPUs or bare-metal access to full system nodes. The 400Gb/s high-performance network fabric, supporting NVIDIA Spectrum™-X Ethernet, allows enterprises developing custom large language models to tap into a combined pool of GPU memory across system nodes, essential for training large AI models.

Supermicro's validated rack solutions range from 4 GPUs to a 256 GPU Scalable Unit, which can be further multiplied to fit enterprises of any size. Customers receive thoroughly validated plug-and-play racks, tested at the L12 level and ready for use on day one.

A Highly Customizable Solution, Sized from a Single Rack to an Enterprise-Scale

A Supermicro SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse can be deployed from a range of available sizes and options depending on the customer's requirements. System nodes can be equipped with either 4 GPUs per system or 8 GPUs per system. Deployments can be sized from a single rack with 4 systems to a scalable unit with 32 systems in 5 racks. Large deployments can be further incremented via scalable units to build clusters of virtually any size.

SuperCluster for the NVIDIA Omniverse Scalable Unit contains:

32 Supermicro SYS-421GE-TNRT (Dual-Root) or SYS-421GE-TNRT3 (Direct-connect) PCIe GPU System nodes

256 or 128 NVIDIA L40S GPUs

3 Supermicro SYS-121H-TNR Hyper System control nodes

3 400G 64-port NVIDIA Spectrum™ SN5600 Ethernet compute fabric switches

2 400G 64-port NVIDIA Spectrum SN5600 Ethernet storage/control fabric switches

2 1G 48-port NVIDIA Spectrum SN2201 Ethernet management switch

NN NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNICs or NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs

5 Racks: 48U 750mmx1200mm

SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse can be configured in deployment sizes as small as a single rack. A single-rack configuration contains:

4 Supermicro SYS-421GE-TNRT or SYS-421GE-TNRT3 PCIe GPU system nodes

16 or 8 NVIDIA L40S GPUs

2 Supermicro SYS-121H-TNR Hyper System control nodes

1 400G 64-port NVIDIA Spectrum SN5600 Ethernet compute fabric switches

1 400G 64-port NVIDIA Spectrum SN5600 Ethernet storage/control fabric switches

1 1G 48-port NVIDIA Spectrum SN2201 Ethernet management switch

NN NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNICs or NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs

1 Rack: 48U 750mmx1200mm

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472384/13_PR_Image_2024_SuperCluster_Nvidia_Omniverse_R05.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/4837242/Supermicro_Logo.jpg