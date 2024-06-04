Supermicro Unveils New X14 AI, Rackmount, Multi-Node, and Edge Server Families Based on Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors with E-cores and Soon, P-cores Systems With Liquid Cooling

Supermicro's Expanded, Proven Portfolio Includes Systems Designed for Maximum Performance-Per-Watt on Cloud-Native, Storage Optimized, and Scale-Out Workloads, and Air and Liquid- Cooled Systems for AI and HPC Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Computex 2024 -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is launching its X14 server portfolio with support for Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processors with E-cores, and will provide future support of Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores. Based on platforms proven over several generations, the new Supermicro X14 servers support the latest Intel Xeon 6 processors, starting with a family of rackmount servers supporting enterprise, cloud service provider, mid-range, and entry models, including the Hyper, CloudDC, and WIO platforms. Also, the density and efficiency-optimized multi-node servers, the SuperBlade®, with up to 34,560 cores per rack, BigTwin®, and GrandTwin®, will incorporate this new processor. Supermicro's Petascale storage systems and Edge and Telco-optimized servers, such as the Hyper-E and short-depth compact systems, will also be available. In the future, high-performance systems will soon be available with Intel Xeon 6900-series processors with P-cores. Systems with Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores will deliver 2-3X* better performance for AI workloads and 2.8X* higher memory bandwidth. Future systems using the Intel Xeon 6 processors with E-cores are expected to deliver 2.5X* higher rack density than previous generations and a 2.4X* performance per watt improvement, resulting in reduced PUE of a data center to as low as 1.05.

"Supermicro is an industry leader in designing, building, and delivering workload-optimized solutions at scale, including data center scale liquid cooling. The new X14 servers will provide even greater flexibility and customization options to our customers," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "The Supermicro X14 product families are our most powerful and flexible systems we have ever designed and are optimized for a wide range of applications, from the data center to the edge. We see that up to 20% of data centers will need to be liquid cooled in the future, and Supermicro is uniquely positioned to offer an entire solution, from cold plates to cooling towers."

For greater efficiency and lower TCO, Supermicro offers liquid cooling solutions that can be added to any deployment, including CPU and GPU cold plates, a cooling distribution unit, manifold, tubing, and a cooling tower, with all components developed and manufactured in-house for a complete solution.

The new Intel Xeon 6 processors with E-cores feature a single thread per core. They are optimized for workloads that benefit from a more significant number of energy-efficient cores to run more simultaneous instances at once using less power, such as cloud-native CDNs, network microservices, cloud-native applications such as Kubernetes, application DevOps, unstructured databases, and scale-out analytics.

Supermicro X14 systems powered by the new Intel Xeon 6 processors feature pin compatibility between E-core and P-core variants. Current and future Supermicro systems will feature up to 576 cores per node, DDR5-6400 and MCR DIMMs with up to 8800 MT/s, CXL 2.0, wider E1.S and E3.S support, and up to 400G networking. The new Intel Xeon 6 processors will be available in the 6700-series, an upgraded version of previous generation Intel Xeon processors, and the 6900-series, an all-new class of processors to maximize performance. Intel Xeon 6900-series processors will feature more cores, higher TDP, increased memory channels, and support for MCR DIMMs. The Supermicro X14 platform is also the first Supermicro platform to support the OCP Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS), which reduces complexity and simplifies maintenance for large cloud service providers and hyperscalers.

"Intel is executing on its roadmap to deliver '4 nodes in 5 years', and with Xeon 6, we are introducing revolutionary new processor features including our first ever enterprise-class Efficient-core products for cloud-native and scale-out workloads ," said Ryan Tabrah, VP and GM of Xeon 6 E-Core Products at Intel. "These new processors are enabling our partners such as Supermicro to develop new Xeon systems which are denser and more efficient than ever before, helping customers to achieve their business goals while lowering TCO."

The Supermicro portfolio of X14 systems is performance-optimized and energy-efficient, incorporates improved manageability and security, supports open industry standards, and is rack-scale optimized. With a global production capacity of 5,000 racks per month, including 1,350 liquid-cooled racks, Supermicro's expert engineers can design, build, validate, and deliver complete systems with industry-leading time-to-market.

Launching today with Intel Xeon 6700-series processors with E-cores:

SuperBlade® – Supermicro's high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient multi-node platform optimized for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads. With these new blade systems, one rack can feature up to 34,560 Xeon compute cores.

Hyper – Flagship performance rackmount servers designed for scale-out cloud workloads, with storage & I/O flexibility that provides a custom fit for a wide range of application needs.

CloudDC – All-in-one platform for cloud data centers, based on the OCP Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) with flexible I/O and storage configurations and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput.

WIO – Offers flexible I/O configurations in a cost-effective architecture to deliver truly optimized systems for specific enterprise requirements.

BigTwin® – 2U 2-Node or 2U 4-Node platform providing superior density, performance, and serviceability with dual processors per node and hot-swappable tool-less design. These systems are ideal for cloud, storage, and media workloads with new models, including E3.S drive support for superior density and throughput.

GrandTwin® – Purpose-built for single-processor performance and memory density, featuring front (cold aisle) hot-swappable nodes and front or rear I/O for easier serviceability. Now available with E1.S drives for better storage density and throughput.

Hyper-E – Delivers the power and flexibility of our flagship Hyper family optimized for deployment in edge environments. Edge-friendly features include a short-depth chassis and front I/O, making Hyper-E suitable for edge data centers and telco cabinets. These short-depth systems support up to 3 high-performance GPU or FPGA cards.

Edge/Telco – High-density processing power in compact form factors optimized for telco cabinet and Edge data center installation. Optional DC power configurations and enhanced operating temperatures up to 55° C (131° F).

Petascale Storage – Industry-leading storage density and performance with EDSFF E1.S and E3.S drives, allowing unprecedented capacity and performance in a single 1U or 2U chassis.

Coming Soon with upcoming Intel Xeon 6 6900-series processors with P-cores:

GPU Servers with PCIe GPUs – Systems supporting advanced accelerators to deliver dramatic performance gains and cost savings. These systems are designed for HPC, AI training, rendering, and VDI workloads.

Universal GPU Servers – These are the most powerful servers for large-scale AI training and large language models. Open, modular, standards-based servers that provide superior performance and serviceability with GPU options, including the latest PCIe, OAM, and NVIDIA SXM technologies.

New Multi-node Servers - High-density 2U4N systems optimized for HPC, data center, financial services, manufacturing, and scientific research applications. Front-accessible service design allows cold-aisle serviceability with flexible I/O and drive configurations.

* Compared to 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. Based on architectural projections as of August 21, 2023, relative to the prior generation. Your results may vary.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427440/Super_Micro_Computer_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg