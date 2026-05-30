THE KILLERS ROCK THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI®

Millions of fans from across the world tuned in to watch the iconic rock band's unmissable performance ahead of the showpiece fixture of the club football season.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- #PEPSIKICKOFFSHOW – Global superstars The Killers delivered an exceptional headline performance at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, for this year's UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi.

The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi took place minutes before the football season's biggest fixture between Arsenal FC and Paris St. Germain, with The Killers performing classic hits and stadium sized anthems including "When You Were Young", "Human", "All These Things That I've Done", and "Mr Brightside".

THE KILLERS headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, via Getty Images. (PRNewsfoto/Pepsi) THE KILLERS headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, via Getty Images. (PRNewsfoto/Pepsi)

The band brought their iconic status to club football's grandest stage, providing an unforgettable experience for the thousands in the stadium and the millions watching around the globe, uniting both football and music fans.

Since arriving on the world stage with their iconic 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, The Killers have gone on to solidify their place as globally recognised rock icons of the 21st century. The band have sold over 35 million albums, including multiplatinum hits like 'Mr. Brightside', 'When You Were Young' and 'Human', and recently confirmed that they are working on their eighth studio album, with electrifying global performances also on the horizon.

Before kick-off, fans in-stadium and across global broadcast were surprised by Sir David Beckham appearing on screens asking fans: 'ready to kick things off?'. As Beckham dropped a coin into a jukebox, setting a vinyl of The Killers in motion, the pitch was transformed into a neon lit spectacle, with bold visuals and choreography inspired by the band's Las Vegas roots.

With a longstanding heritage in sport and music, Pepsi has presented the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show since 2016, each year merging the worlds of football and music together to create a night of epic entertainment. The event encapsulates Pepsi's multi-year global platform, Pepsi Football Nation, which celebrates football culture on and off the pitch, bringing fans across the globe closer to moments beyond the 90 minutes.

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