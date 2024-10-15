THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S OPULENCE COLLECTION RETURNS WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND 10 KG PURE GOLD ADAPTATION OF A HAIDA MASTERPIECE AND MORE

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint's Opulence Collection, a highly exclusive selection of pure gold and platinum luxury coins, makes a dramatic return with the one-of-a-kind 2024 10 kg 99.99% Pure Gold Coin – The Dance Screen (The Scream Too). This exquisite tribute to Pacific Northwest Coast artistic tradition, enhanced with genuine abalone pieces, is the work of acclaimed Haida master carver Chief 7IDANsuu (James Hart). His inspirational art honouring the salmon's role in nature and in the Haida way of life is also reproduced in a very limited line of meticulously engraved 99.95% pure platinum one-kilo coins, adorned with real abalone. This year's Opulence Collection is rounded out by the 2024 $500 Pure Gold Coin – Purely Brilliant, a 5 oz. jewel-like creation, embellished with Canadian diamonds and designed by artists Chris and Rosina Reid.

The Mint has once again partnered with Heffel Fine Art Auction House to sell the 2024 10 kg 99.99% Pure Gold Coin – The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) through a live auction on November 20, 2024. The other coins in the 2024 Opulence Collection can be ordered as of today.

"The launch of our new Opulence Collection continues to demonstrate that technical excellence and artistry are both traditions and trademarks of the Royal Canadian Mint," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud to see our skill showcased on rare and luxurious works of numismatic art, especially on the one-of-a-kind gold masterpiece that honours the spirit and talent of master Haida carver Chief 7IDANsuu."

Impeccably crafted from 10 kg of 99.99% pure Canadian gold, The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) re-creates carved images from the original red cedar panel carved by Chief 7IDANsuu on its reverse. Its design brings together traditional Haida figures—a Shaman, the Beaver, Raven, Eagle, Frog, Orca and Mother Bear with cubs—whose life deeply depends on the Salmon, represented in human and animal form along the edge. Six pearlescent pieces of responsibly sourced abalone shell are inlayed along the coin's edge, where their aquatic hues shimmer in the light and their shapes evoke the Haida copper shields that serve as traditional markers of wealth. The imposing coin's obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati, surrounded by an engraving of subtle sketch lines from the original carving.

This unique coin is displayed in a square capsule enclosure and is accompanied by a serialized certificate in a hardcover book format. It is presented in a luxury collector's box made of red cedar —a nod to the original carving's medium, and is topped with a decorated Haida copper shield fashioned by Chief 7IDANsuu.

"It is wonderful to see my work honoured and fit into a coin this way, hanging onto its message. Working with the talented crew of the Royal Canadian Mint and what they can accomplish, this sharpens my senses. Having Heffel Fine Art Auction House, a fine establishment, bringing this idea forward to the world brings strength to the stride," said Chief 7IDANsuu of Haida Gwaii, master carver and renowned Haida artist.

"Heffel is truly honoured to continue our collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mint and bring to market this stunning 10-kilogram gold masterpiece featuring the iconic work of Chief 7IDANsuu (James Hart)," said David Heffel, President, Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) is a beautiful testament to Chief James Hart's heritage and to Canadian art. This singular numismatic work of art presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate an important artist's legacy and own a piece of history, and we are thrilled to play a part in its journey."

Collectors interested in bidding on the 10 kg 99.99% Pure Gold Coin – The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) can register for the auction with Heffel.

Limited to a mintage of only 38 world-wide are one-kilo, 99.95% pure platinum renditions of The Dance Screen (The Scream Too). These coins' proof finish is also enhanced with shimmering pieces of responsibly source abalone. Nestled in a removable tray, each coin is presented in a cabinet-style case and accompanied by a booklet certifying its authenticity, as well as a pair of gloves for safely handling these treasures. Each coin retails for $89,999.95 CAD.

The 2024 $500 Pure Gold Coin – Purely Brilliant is the final offering in this year's Opulence Collection. The mintage of these 5 oz., 99.99% pure gold and diamond creations is only 20, with each coin retailing for $99,995.00 CAD.

The reverse is the work of Canadian artists Chris and Rosina Reid who imagined a design evoking sound waves or tree rings, each one radiating out from a central point. These patterns honour the individual shape, patented cut and light performance of the five Ideal Cut diamonds, graded by the De Beers Institute of Diamonds and set at the centre of each coin. The Canadian-mined square, round, oval, cushion and heart-cut gems and smaller decorative diamonds have a total weight of 3.4 carats. The coin's obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati, surrounded by a repeating pattern inspired by the reverse's diamond mount.

The exclusive numismatic works of art from the Opulence Collection, can be directly ordered from the Mint at 1-800-2671-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, from www.mint.ca, and through the Mint's official dealers and distributors.

For an in-depth look at the 2024 Opulence Collection, visit www.mint.ca/opulence. Images and video of these spectacular coins are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours.

As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling nearly $1 billion. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

For more information, media are asked to contact: Royal Canadian Mint, Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]; Heffel Fine Art Auction House, Rebecca Rykiss, National Director, Brand and Communications, 416-961-6505 ext. 323, [email protected]