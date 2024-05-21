SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation proudly announces its partnership with Teach For Malaysia (TFM) to empower indigenous Orang Asli communities in Malaysia through education. This collaboration underscores Vantage Foundation's mission to shine the spotlight on the invisible challenges faced by marginalised communities around the world.

Vantage Foundation will offer strategic support to TFM's initiatives addressing the educational challenges of Orang Asli students, aiming to raise awareness and empower them to reach their full potential.

Vantage Foundation and Teach For Malaysia join forces to empower indigenous children through education

"Our partnership with Teach For Malaysia highlights our commitment to inclusive education and empowering marginalised communities, especially the Orang Asli, to thrive," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation.

TFM's expertise in recruiting, training, and supporting teachers aligns with Vantage Foundation's mission of promoting social mobility and inclusive education. Together, they aim to break down systemic barriers and empower the Orang Asli community.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Vantage Foundation to empower our children through education," said Fam Li Ying, Director of Growth at Teach For Malaysia. "Together, we hope to realise a vision that all children in Malaysia will have access to quality education."

One impactful example is Shawn Stanly, a teacher at a school in Banun. Shawn's innovative teaching methods create an immersive learning environment where imagination thrives and dreams take shape. His approach bridges the gap between students and unfamiliar concepts, fostering a love for learning.

For instance, Shawn captivated his students by transforming the classroom into an airplane interior. Inspired by a student's longing to experience air travel, Shawn created a "flight simulation" to broaden their horizons. Despite limited resources, Shawn dressed as a pilot and turned the classroom into an airplane cockpit, complete with a makeshift window projector. Using a hailer, he guided his mesmerized students through a virtual journey on Air Banun to destinations like Paris and the Himalayas, sharing fascinating facts along the way.

"This experience opened their minds to the world beyond their village," Shawn reflects, his passion for teaching evident. "It's not just a job; it's a calling," he adds with a smile, underscoring his commitment to empowering Orang Asli communities through education.

The Vantage Foundation and Teach For Malaysia partnership marks a significant stride toward educational equity and social justice in Malaysia. Through collaboration and expertise, they aim to transform the lives of Orang Asal students nationwide.

Discover more about Teach For Malaysia's initiatives at https://teachformalaysia.org/

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team in 2023. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

