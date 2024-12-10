PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is proud to have been named the "Most Trusted Broker" and "Best Corporate Social Responsibility" at the Professional Trader Awards 2024. These awards underscore Vantage's unwavering commitment to providing a trustworthy trading experience and making a positive impact in communities worldwide.

Vantage Markets Celebrates Dual Honours at Professional Traders Awards 2024

The "Most Trusted Broker" award is a particular source of pride for Vantage, having received the accolade for two consecutive years. Trust is fundamental to the company's ethos, and this continued recognition reflects Vantage's dedication to transparency, security, and exceptional client care. The team is immensely proud, which speaks to the strong relationships Vantage has fostered with traders through clear communication, top-tier security, and responsive customer support.

The "Best Corporate Social Responsibility" award celebrates Vantage's support for the Vantage Foundation, an independent charity it sponsors to drive awareness and action around critical but often invisible social issues, such as mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Through its partnerships with local charities, the Vantage Foundation fosters impactful community connections that address these essential areas of need.

This year's awards success continues a legacy of recognition for Vantage, adding to previous achievements such as "Best Trading Platform" and "Best Trading App," which highlighted the broker's excellence in technology and client experience.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, stated, "Over the last 15 years, Vantage has built a foundation based on trust, which is the cornerstone of our client relationships. Receiving the 'Most Trusted Broker' award is a testament to our team's dedication and the confidence our traders have in us. The CSR award is equally rewarding, as it reflects the positive impact we are enabling through our support of the Vantage Foundation. These awards inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, both in trading and in social responsibility."

