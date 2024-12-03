SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Excavator has made a powerful entrance at the world's top construction machinery event, bauma China 2024, showcasing a stellar lineup of 17 flagship excavator models and four sets of core components.

Environmentally Responsible Innovation Drives Industry Sustainability

XCMG Unveils 17 Excavator Models at bauma China 2024

XCMG Excavator is committed to driving the green transformation of the construction machinery sector, with the launch of several energy-efficient electric excavators. At the exhibition, XCMG's electric models were notably eye-catching with a striking lush green color scheme.

The XE19EV and XE27EV, the latest electric excavators designed specifically for the European market, have passed rigorous testing, proving their robustness and reliability. European operators who tried the machines praised them highly for their outstanding performance and exceptional user experience.

Mini-Excavators Enhance Customer Experience with Convenience and Efficiency

Europe, known for its high industrialization and strict regulations, favors 0-8-ton mini-excavators that meet rigorous performance and emission standards. XCMG's XE35E, XE55E, and XE80E, showcased at the event, are the region's most popular customized models.

The XE35E excels in versatility, with 360° rotation and exceptional stability, coupled with smooth controllability. Its unmatched power and efficiency make it ideal for tackling tasks in confined spaces, including congested urban areas and within buildings, which is widely used in earthmoving, civil engineering, forestry, and other construction applications across the continent.

XCMG Offers Customized One-Stop Solutions for Niche Markets

XCMG Excavator continues to focus on developing a full product lineup, emphasizing application-specific solutions, which include specialized machinery, forestry equipment, and wheeled excavators. The XE125F excavator, engineered specifically for logging and chipping tasks, garnered significant attention with its unique design. The XE800WDM hybrid diesel-electric hydraulic excavator also drew visitors' attention, which allows users to choose power mode based on operating conditions. In addition, XCMG also showcased the PCR300 demolition robot, weighing just 2 tons yet having the demolition power of a 6-ton excavator, and the XE155WECR wheeled hydraulic excavator with a tail swing radius of just 1.75 meters. These innovations have sparked animated industry discussions.

XCMG Showcases Global Technical Innovation in Core Components

In XCMG's core components exhibition hall, four crawler undercarriage products stole the show: the 900-horsepower bulldozer crawler, the mini-excavator crawler, the extreme temperature-resistant crawler, and the 400-ton excavator crawler. The 400-ton excavator crawler, measuring 3.6m x 1.5m x 2.2m and weighing 10,220kg, has its crawler and idler wheels that are made from high-hardenability alloy steel with special heat treatment for enhanced impact and wear resistance. The carrier roller undergoes post-forging integral heat treatment, ensuring robust strength and load-bearing capacity.

