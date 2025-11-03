Xinhua Silk Road: Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 concludes with fruitful results

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 concluded on Thursday with a theme event on international economic and trade resilience cooperation amid global transformations.

Guests from home and abroad shared views on the global investment landscape and development trend, contributing financial wisdom and injecting new impetus to global and regional economic and trade cooperation and development.

Helping countries build an economy that can promote growth and create jobs is the ultimate goal of the World Bank, said Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank's Senior Managing Director, adding that the World Bank will take actions like investing in infrastructure construction, supporting policy and regulatory reforms, reducing non-tariff barriers and deepening regional integration to boost economic growth.

The development of international economy and trade cannot be separated from the interconnection of financial rules and innovation empowerment, and global financial power must progress with the real economy, technological advancement, and social development to build a more inclusive financial system and provide strong support and innovative tools for enterprises in global business operations, stated Miao Jianmin, Chairman of China Merchants Group Limited and Chairman of China Merchants Bank Company Limited.

Particularly, attention should be paid to the needs of developing countries, promoting their integration into the global value chain through investment and economic and trade cooperation, noted Zhang Xiangchen, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

Zhou Xiaochuan, former governor of the People's Bank of China, noted that central banks should balance financial stability, economic growth, and employment growth when paying attention to inflation, while developing countries and emerging markets should also pay attention to external balance.

During this year's conference, 38 high-quality theme events were successfully held, gathering over 400 participants from 30-plus countries and regions, including government officials, representatives of international organizations, financial institutions, experts and scholars, noted Yin Yong, Mayor of Beijing, in his speech at the closing ceremony.

The conference highlights the role of financial policy as a "barometer", and features five overseas sub-venues covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, with a number of key institutions unveiled, multiple international cooperation agreements signed, 100-plus important achievements released, and 300-plus high-quality enterprises having deep negotiations with over 100 investment institutions, according to Yin.

