Xinhua Silk Road: Hainan to host talent-exchange conference in December

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second China (Hainan) International Talent Exchange Conference will be held in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province, from Dec. 6 to 7, local authorities announced on Tuesday.

Themed "Support Special Customs Operations and Jointly Build a Talent Hub," the event will be the largest talent-exchange event ever held in Hainan, coming just ahead of the province's full launch of island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18. The conference also coincides with the final year of the province's One Million Talent Recruitment Action Plan.

Zhang Yuhui, head of the Hainan provincial talent management bureau, said that hosting the conference at this critical time demonstrates Hainan's determination to build a hub for talent and technological innovation, and to improve its open, flexible talent policies.

According to its organizers, the conference will focus on three areas: showcasing achievements, promoting integration and expanding cooperation. It will release key outcomes of the action plan, highlight professional contributions to the development of the Free Trade Port (FTP) and outline future policy directions.

The event will establish exchange platforms for key sectors such as seed breeding, deep-sea technology, aerospace, the digital economy and green, low-carbon development, facilitating dialogue, knowledge sharing and the commercialization of research results to promote the deeper integration of talent and industry.

Leveraging Hainan's unique ecological advantages and FTP policy framework, the conference will also promote deeper cooperation with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other regions by way of coordinated talent recruitment, policy alignment and resource sharing.

Zhang noted that this year's conference will see high-level participation and strong cross-sector integration, and will have an international outlook. Senior officials, leading experts in multiple fields, and representatives of international organizations and multinational corporations are scheduled to attend.

A series of activities, including speeches, industry matchmaking sessions and recruitment events, will foster cooperation between key industrial parks and skilled professionals. The conference will also utilize multilingual communication channels to expand its global reach and enhance Hainan's ability to attract talent from around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348500.html