Yerevan to Host the Inaugural Chess Fest Armenia in October 2026

YEREVAN, Armenia, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new landmark event in the world of chess and culture, the first-ever Chess Fest Armenia will take place in October 2026. The large-scale, open-air celebration will be held under the patronage of Grandmaster Levon Aronian, one of the most admired and influential figures in international chess. Among the expected international guests are Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion, and Judit Polgar, the strongest female chess player in history.

L to R: Viswanathan Anand, Levon Aronian, and Judit Polgar Illustration: AI-generated.

Organized by MEDIACRAT Studio in partnership with MATENA Business School, and supported by the Municipality of Yerevan, the festival will bring together chess enthusiasts, families, and visitors from around the world for a two-day celebration of strategy, creativity, and community.

"Chess has always been more than a game for Armenians — it's a way we express creativity, discipline, and togetherness. Chess Fest Armenia is a celebration of that spirit, inviting everyone to experience the joy and imagination that the game inspires," said Levon Aronian, Grandmaster and Patron of Chess Fest Armenia.

The festival will transform Yerevan's parks and public spaces into lively venues featuring simultaneous exhibition games, concerts, storytelling sessions, and interactive art installations. The program will also include a dedicated "Chess for Kids" zone, and will culminate in an award ceremony.

Vardges Hoveyan will serve as General Producer, leading an independent organizing team. The detailed program and the list of sponsors will be announced in early 2026 on the official website: www.armchessfest.com

